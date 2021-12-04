How to Watch: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2)

Time: 2:00 PM Saturday December 4th, 2021
Location: Blacksburg, Virginia (Cassell Coliseum, 8,925 capacity)
TV: ACCN
Streaming: Watch ESPN
Radio: Wake Forest Sports Network, Demon Deacons App(IOS | Android)
Live Stats: Wake Forest Sports
Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI
Instagram: @WakeBasketball
Spread: TBA
Over/Under: TBA
Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 90 | NET: N/A
Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 23 | NET: N/A
Kenpom Prediction: VT wins 73-62
Opponent’s Best Win: Maryland (48)
Opponent’s Worst Loss: Xavier (35)
Previous Matchup: Wake 46—VT 84 (2021)
Head to Head All Time: 23 wins, 30 losses
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 19% chance to win
Obviously basketball is not the sport any Wake Forest fan is concerned about today, but the Deacs are starting conference play on the road against a very good VT team this afternoon. I’m guessing that many of you are in Charlotte this weekend and will probably be tailgating or checking out the Fanfest at the time this game is being played, so check it out on a TV or a phone if you have the opportunity. Go Deacs!
