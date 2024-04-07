Kurtz homers thrice, Wake Forest sweeps Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – Three cracks of Nick Kurtz’s bat were all Wake Forest needed. Behind a pair of two-run shots and a three-run blast, the Deacons secured the series-sweeping 10-4 victory over No. 11 Virginia Tech. The sweep is Wake Forest’s first of the season in ACC play.

Hey @ACCBaseball,



It's us again. Please find attached our nomination for Player of the Week.



Peace and blessings,

Wake Baseball https://t.co/4q38LHRLKK pic.twitter.com/FPb677DvpO — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 7, 2024

After suffering a home sweep of their own against North Carolina last week, flipping the script this weekend was potentially season changing.

“It’s a launching point for sure,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “We’re playing with more confidence now.

“It gets us closer and closer to .500, which is goal number one — get back to .500 in the league and try to build a resume from there where we can be in consideration to host [an NCAA regional]. This weekend was obviously a huge step in that direction.”

Entering the weekend, Kurtz was hitting .247 this season. Behind a 7-11 series at the plate, his average is up to .298. Kurtz was also tied for eighth in Wake Forest career home runs before the trip north; he is now in fourth, and has knocked eight deep shots in the past five games.

“I see him every day, and I know how much work he puts in,” Jack Winnay said. “I think he looks like the same guy he did early in the season. It’s just that confidence, that unreal confidence in himself that he has. … You can tell he’s really locked in and having fun now. [He’s] somebody special.”

“I’ve been a coach [for] 27 years, I’ve never seen a weekend like that,” Walter added. “Not ideal hitting conditions against a really good pitching staff. … Two cold nights, and then today with the wind blowing in, I mean, those weren’t ideal hitting conditions. And Nick did it. And he did it to all fields, which was impressive.”

Seaver King followed behind Kurtz with the insurance runs, bringing the latter home on an RBI groundout, before launching his own home run in the eighth, his second of the series. For good measure, after Kurtz’s final home run in the ninth, King added an RBI sac-fly.

Wake Forest’s initial lead was threatened early. In the bottom of the first, following two Michael Massey walks, Ben Watson sliced a liner into right field. Only one run should’ve scored, but the ball ran right through the legs of Winnay to the wall, scoring a second all the way from first base.

“Once you’ve made a mistake, just move on,” Winnay said. “We struggled with that early in the season. We’re getting better at it.”

Winnay did more than just make up for that mistake in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Clay Grady singled. One runner crossed the plate, but the second sent around third was thrown out by a rocket from the sophomore to end the inning. It not only saved the deficit from becoming one, but negated any further runs that may have occurred.

“Just to go a little bit slower and not try to make the hero play,” Winnay said of his focus on that play. “It’s funny when you have that perspective and just try to stay back a little bit, not come as hard. … I wasn’t trying to throw it as hard as I could. I was just trying to make the throw on Gilly [Cam Gill]. And I did.”

It wasn’t the only run taken off the board in the inning either. Freshman Cam Nelson caught Eddie Micheletti scampering for home on a shallow single to center.

“Who knows what happens in those innings if it weren’t for those two plays,” Walter said. “They have the bases loaded. Their offense is so good that it could turn into a five or six spot in a hurry. Huge plays by Cam and Jack. … Our defense came through all day.”

The Winnay throw from right closed the book on Massey’s afternoon. With a maximum pitch count of 75, the junior threw 69, allowing five hits, three runs — two earned — and three walks in five innings.

Though the hit count was higher than desired, Massey’s progression toward being 100% — in both health and comfort on the mound — is of great focus. Sunday was another step along that path.

“I’m feeling good,” Massey said. “I’m feeling a lot healthier. Right now, it’s all about getting the pitch count back up. So it’s just a process that you have to take week by week.

“It’s definitely [about] trying to stay present. Just be grateful that I’m out there. It’s very easy to be caught up in ‘Oh, I want to get five [innings]. I want to get six. I want to do 100 pitches.’ … [Three] weeks ago, I couldn’t pitch against UVA. So I’m just thankful I’m out here.”

The bullpen — Haiden Leffew, Blake Morningstar, Josh Gunther, Zach Johnston and Will Ray on Sunday — combined for just one run, none earned, in five innings of action behind Massey.

“I told the guys afterwards, I’m not sure who had a better weekend, Nick Kurtz or our bullpen,” Walter said. “If they could give the pitcher of the week to a bullpen, they would give it to ours, because our bullpen was really special this whole weekend.

“We had so many young guys there, we didn’t know what we were gonna get,” Walter said. “And now, we’re starting to figure out what we’re gonna get out of Slim [Zach] Johnston and Josh Gunther and Will Ray and David Falco, and Blake Morningstar has really come on. … We’ve got a lot of options now.”

Wake Forest will face another tough week of competition after the sweep; No. 20 Coastal Carolina comes to Winston-Salem for a midweek before the Deacs travel to Boston College for the weekend.