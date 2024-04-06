Wake Forest pitching stymies Virginia Tech in 6-3 win

BLACKSBURG, VA – Wake Forest’s Saturday was much like Friday for all the right reasons. The Deacs struck early, handled a Virginia Tech crooked number and raced away to the finish line with a string of scoreless innings. In doing so, Wake Forest was able to claim the 6-3 victory over the No. 11 Hokies, good for its second ACC series win of the season.

“It’s good to see … this team starting to believe,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “[They’re] starting to play better baseball.”

After going hitless the prior evening, Seaver King struck in his first at-bat, launching a three-run homer over the right-field fence.

“I [had] just swung through a slider,” King said. “We talked about it in the meeting, that they’re probably going to go back to it if you swing through it, and I was on it and put a good swing on it.”

In an up-and-down season at the plate, King is now creeping in on a .300 batting average. His confidence is growing, too.

“It’s just a mental battle,” he said. “I think you just have to get better every day and stay with your approach … take your little wins and celebrate those. When I take a good pitch or have a really good at-bat, celebrate that and build on it every day.”

The rocket by King scored Jack Winnay and Jake Reinisch who, since moving into the four-five slots respectively, have been highly impactful for the Deacons. In the fifth inning, Wake Forest added a pair of insurance runs from the duo on back-to-back two-out RBI singles.

In Wake Forest’s final trip to the plate, Nick Kurtz knocked a 108 mph solo home run, his fifth in four games. The junior went 3-4 Saturday.

“It makes all the difference in our lineup,” Walter said of Kurtz’s upswing. “It just gives our lineup length. He’s on base all the time, and he’s got good hitters behind him. When Jack [Winnay] is going like he is, it forces them to pitch to Nick Kurtz, which is important.”

“Seeing him [be] successful is awesome,” King added. “You saw him struggle at the beginning of the year and … slowly he showed glimpses. But now, he’s locked in. It’s only up from here.”

In his second start back in the Saturday role, Josh Hartle produced a near carbon-copy of his outing against North Carolina. In 4.2 innings, he allowed five hits and three walks while striking out eight, a new season high.

“He’s throwing the ball really well,” Walter said. “He’s got all four pitches working. Really good to see his changeup again … Last weekend, it wasn’t until the fourth inning that he found it, but he had it all day today … He threw some really good fastballs today. I was really, really thrilled with how Josh threw the ball.”

Hartle moves into the top 10 in Wake history in career strikeouts with his season-high 8th punchout of the evening #MTFY | #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/iRWenqIW3E — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 7, 2024

Hartle also gave up two runs, but it could’ve been far worse. Virginia Tech opened with two singles in the second inning, before a walk loaded the bases. A single and hit batter caused the runs, but the junior stranded the bases loaded with a 3-2 strikeout of Eddie Micheletti, who hit a grand slam Friday.

“That’s what Josh does,” Walter said. “He makes big-time pitches.”

“They had a few knocks there, got into some holes,” Hartle noted. “[I] left some pitches over the plate, but I knew I just had to limit the damage. Get us out with one or two runs given up, and I knew that we’d come back and score. And that’s what we did.”

Like King and Kurtz, Hartle has begun to hit the groove. He’s moving along the path toward what many thought he could be this season.

“I’ve worked really hard the past few weeks trying to get back to how I felt last year,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to make pitches. That’s kind of my motto when I go on the mound. It’s easy when you have an offense that we have, to have the confidence and get it back.”

Wake Forest closed the final 4.1 innings with four relief pitchers. The quartet — Blake Morningstar, Zach Johnston, Will Ray and Cole Roland — combined to allow just two hits.

In addition to the lack of hits, two Deacons were especially effective at getting Wake Forest out of trouble. When Hartle exited the game in the fifth inning with two outs, he left behind runners on first and second base. Morningstar promptly induced a ground ball to end the inning.

Ray found himself in a similar position in the eighth. With two runners on, he ended the frame with a double play.

“I’m super proud of our ‘pen,” Hartle said. “We’ve taken a few hits as a staff the past few weeks. Just showed how tough we are coming here against a really good team and a really good lineup.”

With the series victory closed out, Wake Forest will now look to secure its first ACC sweep Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.