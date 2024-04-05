Burns’ 15 strikeouts lead Wake Forest over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – Wake Forest issued a one-out intentional walk to load the bases. Chase Burns responded with a strikeout. But, two strikes away from sneaking out of the third-inning jam, disaster struck. The junior rode a 93 mph fastball right into the swing path of Eddie Micheletti Jr, who sent it back over the right-field fence. With one pitch, a two-run Wake Forest lead became a mirrored deficit.

“[Burns’] command that inning, it kind of got away from him,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “He got out of his delivery a little bit, tried to do a little too much.”

It all happened quickly after that. Cam Gill got hit with a pitch. Cam Nelson walked. That chased starter Brett Renfrow after 3.1 innings.

David Shoemaker secured just one out in relief, a sac-fly. Five runs crossed the plate, equal to the number of batters Shoemaker faced. Marek Houston led off the scoring barrage with an RBI single. Adam Tellier followed with the lone out. Jack Winnay and Jake Reinisch combined for three runs on back-to-back doubles down the left-field line.

Those five runs were the last scored all night. It was an early comeback, but Wake Forest mounted one nonetheless, claiming just its second series-opener of the ACC season with the 8-5 victory.

“Have to,” Walter said of the importance of winning Friday. “Coming into this, we’re 4-8 in the league. We’ve got to make up some ground. We’ve got to chip away and fight our way back to .500 somehow. An opening series win on the road is a big one.”

That moment in the third inning — the grand slam — very well could’ve been the gut-punch that often comes in Wake Forest losses. Disappointments like those haven’t exactly been few and far between. Leads seldom have felt safe.

Instead, the message in the Wake Forest dugout before the five-run fourth-inning sprint was business as usual.

“Just keep coming like we always do,” Nick Kurtz said. “We trust [Burns] more than anyone. He’s gonna do his thing. He thrives on adversity, and when things happen like that, he always overcomes it and comes out for the better.”

The Deacons picked Burns up.

“This is what this team is,” Burns said. “It’s a family. [We] got each other’s backs. Just a brotherhood. A lot of confidence to see our bats get rolling.”

The pitcher then returned the favor. Burns posted a shutdown inning in the fourth, setting Virginia Tech down in order. He struck out the side in the fifth, then added two more in a scoreless sixth.

“Once I saw him walk back in and start to land all four of his pitches, [I was confident],” Walter said. “[Burns] got his changeup going after [the home run], he got the curveball going. When he’s throwing strikes like that, he’s really hard to hit.”

In the seventh frame, Burns faced his first sign of trouble since the third. With one out, a wild pitch sent a baserunner scampering for second. Walter made the slow walk to the mound. Only he left Burns in. The Wake Forest flamethrower rewarded the decision with strikeouts No. 14 and 15 to end the inning, a new career high. Friday was also the sixth-straight Burns start with double-digit strikeouts.

In that moment, Burns shouted, stomped his foot and strutted to the dugout. While it may have been the most emotion he displayed all night, it certainly wasn’t the only time it showed.

Career high 15 K'S



Ten of the last 12 retired by the punchout.#MTFY | #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/PIny6QiAs5 — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 6, 2024

“We feed off his energy on the mound,” Walter said. “When he comes off the mound after a big strikeout, there’s no better feeling. It gets our guys fired up. Our hitters want to play defense behind him, and then they want to score runs for him. It’s a big part of his identity and our identity as a team.”

While Virginia Tech went to its fourth pitcher of the game in the sixth, Burns was still chugging along. The Hokies’ move to the bullpen propelled Wake Forest’s comeback. The Tennessee transfer staying on the mound, and allowing just three hits, kept the comeback from falling apart late.

It had more ramifications than that, though. In a series opener, using just three pitchers to Virginia Tech’s six presents a serious advantage for the next two games.

“We didn’t use Will Ray today,” Walter said. “We didn’t use Cole Roland today. We didn’t use Zach Johnston today. Haiden Leffew is available, Ben Shenosky. [It] sets us up for the rest of the weekend hav[ing] a locked and loaded bullpen, which we’ll need against a good offensive team.”

The five-run fourth wasn’t the only comeback Wake Forest made Friday night, though it certainly was the most important. One swing in the top of the third meant a little extra to the Deacons, though.

Kurtz missed six games after suffering a mid-March injury at Virginia. He had already been slumping before then. But, in a loss to North Carolina, he launched two home runs. He hit another in a midweek win over UNC-Greensboro. His third-inning swing, a no-doubter over the left-field fence, gave Wake Forest its first lead of the day. It’s perhaps a sign that the Kurtz folks expected to see this season is finally back.

Personally, that's not a pitch we would have thrown to Nick Kurtz in a 3-1 count ‍♂️#MTFY | #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/l8paKQbGe6 — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 6, 2024

“I’ve been seeing the ball much better,” Kurtz said. “Swinging at the right pitches, putting good swings on it. So, [I’m] feeling like my normal self. Hopefully keep it going.”

With the win, Wake Forest will now look to secure the ACC series victory tomorrow. First pitch Saturday is set for 7 p.m.