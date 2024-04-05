App State forward Tre’Von Spillers commits to Wake Forest

Appalachian State forward Tre’Von Spillers announced his transfer commitment to Wake Forest Friday, per his Twitter. He is the first member of coach Steve Forbes’ 2024-25 incoming portal class.

He chose the Deacons over a final four that included LSU, Arkansas and UAB.

Spillers, a rising senior, averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in his one season with the Mountaineers, while shooting 60.4% from the field. Prior to App State, the 6’7” forward was a NJCAA 1st Team All-American at Moberly Area Community College. He spent his freshman year at USC Salkehatchie.

The Charleston, SC native started 30 of 32 games for the Mountaineers this season, of which he was named KenPom’s MVP 13 times. Spillers scored 15 or more points in 14 games this season, including a 23-point effort against South Alabama on 11-13 shooting.

Spillers recorded double-digit rebounds in 14 games as well, including 16 in a win over Old Dominion. He pulled down five offensive rebounds on five different occasions.

In App State’s first round NIT matchup against Wake Forest in March, Spillers shined with a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double. He didn’t record a single turnover. Spillers averaged less than one per game.

Per KenPom, Spillers’ 126.3 offensive rating was No. 62 in the nation this year. In conference play, that metric rose to 127.6, third-best in the Sun Belt. He was also No. 4 in the conference in both effective field-goal percentage and offensive rebound rate.

Spillers is rated a 92.69, four-star portal recruit by On3.

This is a developing story.