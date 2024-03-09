Quick Gamer: Chase Burns shines, Wake Forest evens series with Duke

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – After Wake Forest gave up more runs than expected in a Friday night loss to Duke, it leveled out Saturday with the help of starting pitcher Chase Burns. The Tennessee transfer tossed six innings of two-hit, one-run baseball headlined by a career-high 14 strikeouts, leading the Deacons to a 6-3 victory.

Burns’ first seven outs ended with strike three. The very next batter after No. 7 was the lone run, a solo homer to right by Wallace Clark. Burns didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way.

“Obviously it starts with Chase Burns,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “I don’t know how you can throw better than he did tonight. I was so impressed with him and so proud of his effort. He was throwing three pitches for strikes, pounding his pitches in the zone and playing very well. He punched out the side with 10 pitches in the second and then punched out two in the fourth for two big shutdown innings.”

Similar to Friday, Wake Forest jumped on the Blue Devils’ starting pitcher early. Adam Tellier, Nick Kurtz and Jake Reinisch drew walks in the first inning before Jack Winnay doubled home the former two.

In the third, Kurtz walked again, and Reinisch made the score 4-1 with a 382-footer over the right-field fence. Austin Hawke tacked on a second two-run shot later in the inning for a five-run lead. Both homers occurred with two outs.

“​Thankfully we were able to get some two-out RBIs,” Walter said. “We had a two-out double by Winnay, a two-out homer by Reinisch and a two-out homer by Hawke. In the situation right after Duke scored, we came in and scored four with two outs and nobody on, which was a testament to our ball club.”

Andrew Healy, Duke’s starting pitcher, would only make it through one additional trip to the mound, finishing his evening with six earned in four innings.

Will Ray gave Wake Forest two scoreless innings out of the bullpen following Burns’ six, but Josh Gunther found trouble in the ninth.

With two outs and one on, the freshman hit a batter and tossed a wild pitch. Clark then doubled down the left-field line to reduce Duke’s deficit to three.

Closer David Falco came on to get the final out on the next batter, a groundout to third base.

With the win, Wake Forest evens the series with No. 12 Duke at one. The two squads will return to The Couch for a 4pm rubber match Sunday afternoon.