Wake Forest catches second-half fire, defeats Clemson

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – It’s been a common thread for this Wake Forest basketball team for several stretches of the season, but especially over the past three games — the collapses. After the Deacons scored the first bucket of the second half to take an eight-point lead, Clemson rattled off a 19-6 run to flip the game on its head. Seemingly, another potential disaster was in the works.

Then it wasn’t. Wake Forest didn’t falter. It responded. From that moment until the 5:43 mark, the Deacs recorded 25 of the next 37 points, getting themselves right back to where they started — that eight-point lead — before closing out a critical 81-76 victory.

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes wrote one thing on the board before his team took to the court for the second half — G.G.T.T. It’s Forbes’ most-sacred team maxim, meaning gritty, grimey, tough, together. In the good times, and especially the trying ones, the Deacons took it to heart.

“We did it,” Forbes said postgame. “And they were pretty excited about it. I told them before the game, I said, ‘Listen, the tournament starts today.’

“It’s a really happy locker room, and those guys deserve it. They’ve been through it for the last week and a half…I just always see the positive in them. They just responded in a way that you would want your team to respond in a high-level game. I’m really proud of them.”

After the three-straight losses, a mentality shift occurred with this team. Something changed.

“A big focus for us…after Georgia Tech was getting back to just having fun and loving the game, trusting each other and playing together…” Andrew Carr said. “We wanted to get back to understanding how good we really are as a basketball team.”

It was right before the end of the aforementioned Clemson scoring stretch when Forbes called a timeout. The Tigers had just hit the end of an 8-0 run, reaching a three-point lead. In that huddle, there was no panic. Instead, there was only reassurement.

“We called a timeout to get ourselves together,” Hunter Sallis said postgame. “It was…just real positive. Coach was basically just telling us ‘alright, calm down. We’ve been in this situation before. And now it’s time to go out there and send a blow.’ And I feel like we went out there and really executed.”

Out of the timeout, Cam Hildreth drove to the hoop and laid the ball up for Efton Reid, who swiftly put the ball home, drawing the and-one in the process. He would go on to make the extra point.

Peep all of the headtaps in the background @efton15 pic.twitter.com/k4IdWyu0jf — Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) March 10, 2024

“I said, ‘This is just like the Duke game, guys,’” Forbes said. “They just popped you in the mouth. Go pop them back.’ We dialed something up pretty good…we went from there.

“That’s the good thing about things like that. You can go back to the archives and say, ‘Hey, we’ve been here, man. We’ve done this. So let’s go do it again.’ They had a lot of confidence. They were ready to play.”

Carr made a two-point jumper after Reid’s free throws to keep the deficit at three. Hildreth missed a three. Then, Wake Forest made its move. The Deacs’ next 12 shot attempts went into the basket, including a combined four three-pointers from Parker Friedrichsen, Boopie Miller, Carr and Reid.

That shooting streak coincided with two Wake Forest runs, 8-0 and 7-0.

“They took advantage of some situations [with] matchups, and then kids stepped up and made shots,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We got them rotating the ball. You still got to make the three, and they made them. It was impressive. They made some shots down the stretch.”

For all of Wake Forest’s shooting efforts in the second half — 65% from the field — Clemson didn’t fade away. In the midst of the Deacs’ 12-straight makes, the Tigers matched by connecting on 10 shots in a row. Of the final 10, though, Clemson made six.

A pivotal one of those misfires came with 1:32 remaining in the game. Initially, it wasn’t a miss at all. Wake Forest led by five when Hildreth turned the ball over at midcourt. Chase Hunter picked it up, made a move for the basket and went for the lay-in. That is, until Reid arrived to swat the ball away.

No matter for Clemson. The rejection was called basket interference, until the referees took a long look at the table and reversed the decision. Instead of trailing by three with a minute-and-a-half to go, Wake Forest’s lead was five. And, with the possession arrow, it would have the ball too.

“We felt pretty confident that was going to be our ball,” Forbes said.

“That was big obviously,” Brownell noted prior. “If we make that, now it’s a one possession game and there’s real game pressure on them. That’s a big deal. It was a great play. Reid ran it down and blocked it. It’s a heck of a play.”

Wake Forest was sent to the free-throw line three times after that call, forced to close out the game. It did so, making five of six. The Deacs connected on 13 of 15 attempts from the charity stripe in the final 20 minutes.

In the first half, it was Sallis who put the Deacons on his shoulders, scoring 15 points on 60% shooting. He finished with 22. In road losses to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, confidence had seemingly wavered at times. Against Clemson, it was all there.

“I think he always plays with confidence,” Forbes said. “He’s just a really special player. We need him to be in attack mode.”

After halftime, though, Wake Forest took advantage down low, going directly at PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin with Reid and Carr. The two combined for 24 points in the second half. Carr played all 20 minutes and didn’t miss a single one of his four shots.

“We tried to get it inside as much as we could,” Forbes said. “[We were] going in more and more. We had a hard time getting into the lane off the dribble…we were stagnant on the perimeter, not exchanging…So we threw it inside. Andrew went six of seven from the field.

“They’re going against two monsters in there, Schieffelin and Hall…so I thought they played really really well.”

The win caps off an 11-9 ACC regular season for Wake Forest, placing them at No. 5 going into the conference tournament. There, a run will be needed to make March Madness. Just how much of a run is unknown.

“The best way to get in the [NCAA] tournament is to win the [ACC] tournament,” Forbes said. “We do have a team that is capable of going on a run like that.”

The Deacs will play the winner of the No. 12 and 13 seeds Wednesday at 2:30pm on ESPN.

Extra Points:

After being expected to participate in the Senior Day ceremonies, Damari Monsanto did not do so. When asked about the situation postgame, Steve Forbes said, “He made the decision not to go through Senior Day. It was his choice. And that’s it.” ... Forbes was then asked whether Monsanto was still on the team, to which he responded, “I mean, he hasn’t practiced in two weeks now...It’s when we got back from Notre Dame. It’s gonna be hard for him to play if he can’t practice. ... Forbes chose not to answer a question regarding when/if he knew Monsanto would not walk for Senior Day.