Breaking: Wake Forest’s Damari Monsanto doesn’t take part in Senior Day

Despite being advertised as a participant in Wake Forest basketball’s Senior Day ceremony, Damari Monsanto was not present and did not take part. Andrew Carr and four-year manager John Kimball were the only two honored.

Monsanto briefly came out of the tunnel pregame, took a photo with two people and then walked back in. He was also reportedly seen picking up his senior frame upon departure. He was not on the bench afterward.

Monsanto has missed the past two Wake Forest games with what coach Steve Forbes described as “his knee hurts.” This comes after missing a portion of last season and the beginning of this year with a long-term injury.

He returned to play 11 minutes on Jan. 20 against Louisville. His season-high in points came against Georgia Tech a month ago, while his most minutes were at Duke.

Following the Virginia Tech game, his first missed, Forbes broke down the situation: “[Monsanto] says his knee hurts, so he didn’t get any reps on Thursday and Friday. So I’m not playing him.

“I was gonna play Marqus anyway, because we weren’t getting much help out of that position,” Forbes said. “Andrew [Carr] can’t play 40 minutes…I was gonna go that way anyway. But he just made my decision a heck of a lot easier.”

This is a developing situation and will be further reported later.