Wake Forest drops ACC opener against Duke

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Friday matchup of No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 12 Duke was heralded as a battle between two of the best teams in the ACC and all of college baseball. It was also tabbed as a pitcher’s duel — Wake’s Josh Hartle against Duke’s Jonathan Santucci. Two elite arms going inning for inning.

That didn’t end up happening. Replacing the expected low-scoring affair, the Deacs and Devils instead battled with the bats, combining for 23 hits and 13 runs in an 8-5 Duke series-opening victory.

“I never would have guessed it’d be 6-5 after [four] innings with those two guys going against each other,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “But that’s baseball. Josh is certainly the guy we want on the mound and I can’t wait to see him pitch it against Virginia next week.”

Wake Forest chased Santucci out of the game in the third inning with five runs on the board. Hartle was gone an inning later with six to his name.

From that point forward, the clash in many ways did return to a pitching focus. It just wasn’t the starters. It was the bullpens.

Sophomore Ben Shenosky took over for Hartle with two outs in the fourth, where he induced a pop-out to leave the inning unscathed. In the ensuing two trips to the mound, he allowed a pair of solo homers.

The Duke bullpen, on the other hand, slammed the door on the Wake Forest bats after Santucci’s early exit. Owen Proksch got the Blue Devils out of a two-on jam in the third, pitching 1.1 hitless innings. Gabe Nard held the Deacs at bay in the fifth and the sixth. And Charlie Beilenson, Duke’s rubber-armed closer that has yet to allow a run all season, closed out the remaining three innings.

It didn’t always seem like Beilenson would be able to maintain his scoreless start to the year. Upon his replacement of Nard in the seventh — with Nick Kurtz already on first base and Wake trailing by three — the Devil arm proceeded to give up a single and walk to load the bases with no outs.

Not a single Deacon crossed the plate that inning. Jack Winnay grounded into a fielder’s-choice force at home, Austin Hawke struck out and freshman Antonio Morales was retired with an infield pop-up. Neither team scored the rest of the way.

“That was clearly the difference in the game,” Walter said. “Even if we just had two sac-flies there, it’s a one-run game. Really changes everything. We’ve got to cash in in that spot.”

Wake Forest had just three hits after Santucci sat down for the final time.

“Our balls found gloves and theirs didn’t, quite honestly…” Walter said. “That’s baseball. That happens, and hopefully those balls fall for us tomorrow.

“There’s no doubt that we missed a little high at times in those last couple innings…[Cam Gill]’s up in a 3-1 count, misses high. [Adam Tellier]’s in a 2-0 count, misses high. In those situations, we either need to take and move onto the next pitch or be a little lower with our ball flight.”

No Wake Forest players were made available for comment postgame.

For the lack of scoring in the latter innings, the start of the game was contrastingly frantic. Seaver King led off the Deacons with a 106 mph chop to plate Marek Houston in the first, followed by a Jake Reinisch RBI single up the middle. Those two batters would account for five of Wake Forest’s nine hits on the evening.

“Seaver King was on the barrel all night tonight and really played hard,” Walter said. “I thought they did a good job sitting on pitches. They hung in there. [Reinisch] sat on a couple of breaking balls and then got on time for a fastball later. Their at-bats have been getting better and better week in, week out.”

In the third, King launched a 104 mph three-run bomb over the left-field fence, giving the Deacs their only lead of the day.

Duke scored in five of its first six trips to the plate. A passed ball and an AJ Gracia double kicked the offense off with two runs in the first. Two more crossed the plate in the third off Gracia and Wallace Clark singles. Gracia’s two-run homer in the fourth ended Hartle’s day.

The freshman would go on to hit another home run in the sixth inning, one of the two off Shenosky, to put together a 4-5, five RBI game. Both shots occurred on counts with two strikes, as did his RBI double in the first.

“It just wasn’t [Hartle’s] day today,” Walter said. “I think they got seven hits with two strikes against Josh, which, Josh usually is as good as anybody in the country at putting guys away…we need to take a look at the tape and see if we were doing something there to let them know when we were throwing certain pitches.”

Lefty on lefty. 0-2 count. Two outs. As sweet as it gets.



T4 | Duke 6, WF 5 | #BlueCollar https://t.co/DYgWdJAXuH pic.twitter.com/VvDTawC4Zx — Duke Baseball (@DukeBASE) March 9, 2024

To keep Wake Forest in contention for the latter part of the game, Zach Johnston gave Walter 2.2 hitless innings, an impressive outing for the sophomore. In doing so, Wake Forest — already working with a limited bullpen — was able to retain much of its leverage arms for the remainder of the series.

“We got six and two-third outs out of Shenosky, Johnston and [Blake] Morningstar and only gave up two runs,” Walter said. “That’s really a solid job for those guys. I was really happy with the way Slim [Johnston] threw, and Blake too… It’s good to see them go out there and perform when we need them to because we needed to save [Will] Ray and [Josh] Gunther and [David] Falco and [Will] Gervase.

“We’ve certainly got plenty of pieces here for these last two games.”

The bullpen situation could also be aided by left-handed pitcher Joe Ariola reportedly being on the board for Saturday afternoon, per Walter.

First pitch is set for 3pm ET, but is in flux with expected rain in the forecast.