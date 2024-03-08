Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Clemson

Implosion, self-destruction, utter collapse — it’s been put many different ways. Wake Forest went from being on Cloud 9 after a win over Duke, ostensibly positioning the team extremely well for an NCAA Tournament bid, to being one fighting for its life.

No one expected the Deacs to lose their next three games, all winnable and all lost in creative and painful ways. But that’s what happened. Now, Wake Forest’s at-large bid hopes are slim. It’s still possible, but it’s going to take a lot.

There are non-negotiables for Wake Forest to get an at-large bid. That starts with a win Saturday against Clemson. In Washington D.C, at least two wins are necessary to get back in the mix for Selection Sunday. Maybe that’s enough, maybe a third is needed. The Deacs have left themselves in a state of not knowing. The only option you have left is to start winning again.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (18-12, 10-9 ACC) vs Clemson (21-9, 11-8 ACC)

Date: Saturday March 9

Time: 6pm ET

Location: LJVM Coliseum; Winston-Salem, NC

Broadcast: ACC Network; Wes Durham and Eric Devendorf

The Metrics

Clemson boasts a really dynamic offense, sporting a 54.3 effective field-goal percentage. The Tigers are No. 36 in the nation from two, 74 from three and 12 from the free-throw line. They are not a turnover-prone team.

Defensively, the efficiency is strong too, nearly cracking the top 50’s. Clemson limits good three-point opportunities and offensive rebounds, but doesn’t force turnovers.

Clemson is one of the tallest teams in the country, and two-foul participation is extremely low at 5%.

The Games

Q1: 5-4, Q2: 5-3, Q3: 6-2, Q4: 5-0

Best Win: 85-77 road victory over Alabama (Nov. 28)

Worst Loss: 93-90 home defeat to Georgia Tech (Jan. 16)

Players to Watch

Clemson

Ian Schieffelin

The easy answer is PJ Hall, the talented 6’10” forward who more than likely will be in my All-ACC ballot this weekend. But Schieffelin is the underrated, yet critical piece for Clemson. His 6’8” height gives him some forward size as well as big guard versatility. He’s mobile, but strong.

The metrics are off the charts. His 131.9 offensive rating is No. 19 in the country. The 63.8 effective field-goal percentage is No. 22. His true shooting percentage is even better. He pulls down a lot of offensive rebounds and is exceptional on the defensive boards. The stats say he’s one of the best shooters and rebounders in the ACC. Plus, he can hit some open threes when they’re there.

Last season, when he was less of a key to the Tigers’ success, Wake Forest was able to neutralize him. Between him and Hall, the Deacs will face a tall task.

Wake Forest

Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis is an All-ACC player. He’s Wake Forest’s best talent. It often feels like the Deacs live or die with his performances. Against Georgia Tech, Sallis’ scoring picked back up to 22 after he combined for 18 in the losses to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Yet, there were still moments when Sallis didn’t seem to be fully confident in himself until Wake Forest began to come back. In order for the Deacs to win big games, Sallis has to be “THE guy.” That’s a tough position for him to be in, having a team so reliant on his performance. But that appears to be the truth.

For Wake Forest to get back to its winning ways, Sallis is going to have to start with fire, play with confidence and fight for 40 minutes.

Essex’s Take/Keys to the Game

The three-game losing streak makes everything feel like it’s over. Trust me, I get it. It doesn’t change the fact that there’s more games to play, or that the NCAA Tournament hopes are not yet six-feet under. We’re not quite there yet.

Something seriously needs to change for the Deacs to get back up though. Wake Forest has often looked like a team that could beat anyone, but also lose any given game. Now, I’m not convinced of the first part of that statement.

The reality is, Wake Forest is going to have to fight like hell to get back into the tournament conversation. If things don’t change from this three-game losing streak, then it’ll be time to start talking 2024-25 roster construction.

Rediscover the flame

To the above referenced points, where’s the fire? Where is the desperation, the unwillingness to let this stretch happen? The confidence, poise and true grit? Wake Forest is clearly still playing with effort, I’m not going to try and say otherwise. The Deacs battled hard to get back into that Georgia Tech game, the hole was just too deep.

But how do you let that happen to begin with on your home court? How do you blow leads to Virginia Tech and Notre Dame? Something has shifted with Wake Forest. That much is clear. If you want any shot at giving yourself a chance for Selection Sunday, you have to rediscover the mentality that got you to Duke, that had you on the verge of something great. Your leaders have to carry the torch.

Keep up on the inside

PJ Hall is PJ Hall. I don’t expect Wake Forest to “win” the battle against him, but it has to manage it. Hall can go off for 20+ points. That’s probably something Wake would like to avoid. Same goes for handling Schieffelin, as referenced above.

The Deacs have also found success getting the ball to Efton Reid and Andrew Carr on the inside. The shot opportunities are better, they open up the outside. Every possession can’t run through there, obviously, but I would like to see the ball go down low consistently.

The first four

Wake Forest started the first half against Georgia Tech about as poorly as I’ve seen all season. Ditto for the second in Blacksburg with the Virginia Tech loss.

Breaking down the game into segments, the first four minutes of each half are so pivotal. They set the standard for the remaining 16. Recently, Wake Forest has failed miserably in that department. Clemson is the best team the Deacs have played since Duke. Starting on your heels in either half really isn’t an option.

Prediction

Before the losing streak, I would’ve said Wake Forest was going to win this game. The Deacs were undefeated on home court and Clemson, while showcasing some very impressive wins, isn’t a team I thought was all that terrifying.

Can’t say the same anymore. It’s hard to have confidence in Wake Forest right now. We’re back to that standard about the Deacs proving they can win games on the road for me to pick them, except now, it’s about the team having the ability to win in general.

I just can’t do it. Not until something changes.

Clemson wins 74-66