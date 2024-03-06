Mailbag Podcast: Wake Forest’s last three games, unfiltered

The BOTG Podcast is planning on recording an episode Thursday evening discussing the implosion of Wake Forest basketball over the past three games.
Please submit any questions you might have in the comment section below or respond/DM on Twitter.
The BOTG Pod will be recording a "Wake Forest basketball unfiltered" podcast Thursday evening featuring discussion of the three-game losing streak, as well as a mailbag component.— Essex Thayer (@essexthayer7) March 6, 2024
Submit questions at the link below, in the comments here or via DM.https://t.co/GHsMWmNnKi
Loading comments...