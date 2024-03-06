Wake Forest implodes against Georgia Tech

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Sometimes the hole you dig is too big to climb out of. Wake Forest just dug deeper and deeper. Yet, somehow, the Deacs were on the razor’s edge of sneaking out. In the end, the hole was one point too deep. And, in March, that one point — and the ensuing loss to Georgia Tech, the Deacs’ third straight — is everything.

With 18 seconds remaining in regulation, Hunter Sallis put the ball home for Wake Forest’s first lead all evening. With a chance to retake it, Georgia Tech’s Miles Kelly drove around Cam Hildreth at the top of the key — seven precious seconds left — slipped, fell to the ground and rolled. No whistle blew on what many saw as a potential travel call.

Instead, the whistle didn’t sound until the tie-up seconds later. The possession arrow pointed to the Yellow Jackets, and with three ticks left, Kaye Ndongo went right right at Efton Reid, floating the ball in the air for a shot that was true at the buzzer.

“I just didn’t want to foul,” Reid said postgame. “That would be bad. I played body between and I put my hand up. He just made a good shot.”

At halftime, Wake Forest trailed by 14. In that moment, just about everyone in the arena likely knew the importance a Deacons comeback had in the context of their season. Head coach Steve Forbes certainly did too.

“It’s obviously a bad time of the year to play like this at home, when you have a lot riding on it,” he said. “We talked about it at halftime. After the way we played in the first half, I was like ‘guys, this NCAA Tournament thing’s on the line here. We gotta play. We gotta leave it out there. At least you…can’t come in here and feel like you didn’t empty your tank.’”

The Deacs came out of that locker room with life, fire, grit. Cam Hildreth battled for his team’s life, scoring 11-straight points. He finished the game with 17.

“Cam, he plays the hardest on our team,” Forbes said. “He’s competitive, really competitive. We needed it. We needed somebody to get us going, and he got us going…He’s a tough dude, man. And I know he’s hurting. I thought he played well.”

Within minutes, the hole didn’t seem insurmountable. First, it was six-straight points, then an 8-0 run. By the 12:30 mark, Wake Forest was within four. The deficit got to one twice, with 9:11 and 31 seconds on the clock.

In the time between, as shown by the final score, the little things kept Wake Forest under just enough. The turnover count was low, six. But they still killed. A 3:39 bad pass led to a dunk on the other end. A coughed up ball a minute later ended with a fastbreak score.

There was the missed layup with 2:55 to go that would’ve made the deficit four. Instead, Georgia Tech scored one of its own in the ensuing seconds to extend its lead to eight. A missed free throw with 1:19 remaining. The offensive rebounds. In an effort to fight back from the edge, the little things were everything.

“[We’ve] been a bit of a hard team to figure out throughout the year in some of these stretches that we have,” Forbes said. “Why we do certain things that we do. It’s not just one person. It’s all of us. It’s disappointing because we have a good basketball team and they’re fun to coach. They’re fun to watch. But we just self-destruct.”

Wake Forest didn’t make its bucket until the 14:55 mark of the first half. By that point, it trailed by 12. Georgia Tech had nailed four three-pointers. The Jackets made six threes before Wake Forest hit its first. Within 10 minutes, the visitor’s lead was up to 19.

“I was shocked…” Forbes said. “We just played tight. Like the world was on our shoulders.

“I was really surprised we came out that way.”

The start was, in many ways, inexplicable.

“I couldn’t tell you,” Hildreth said about why the team opened the game slowly. “Just got to be better. That’s all I can say.”

Once Wake Forest started missing, they went even harder at the big shots. The team didn’t connect on any of its first six three-point attempts or nine of the overall 10 from the field.

“I just felt like we were tight,” Forbes said. “Like, we were trying to force it to happen. It wasn’t gonna come that easy. We talked a lot about that. You can’t want it to happen, you gotta make it happen.”

The Georgia Tech lead never got bigger than 19. Wake Forest worked back into the game. All throughout, the crowd at LJVM Coliseum urged — pleaded — their team to find a handhold.

“I thought our crowd was awesome,” Forbes said. “I thought they did an unbelievable job of willing us to get back in the game. They were really into it. They’ve been great all year long. I’m disappointed for them. We just just couldn’t make one more play to get it done.”

The practices before Tuesday night’s contest were good. Everything after Duke felt right, until it didn’t. Was it mentality?

“They hadn’t changed at all, really the whole year,” Forbes said. “Even after losses, not getting too high after a win. I felt like they’ve been steady. I thought our preparation for Notre Dame and Virginia Tech was really good and I was really proud of them Sunday night. I got on them really hard in film after the set about the second half of the Virginia Tech game.

“They came out [in practice] and they were popping. We went about 30 minutes live, they were popping and talking and defending. Then Monday we had good practice. I don’t know, man…I don’t think so. But maybe [it’s] something, [maybe] it’s internal with them. I don’t know.”