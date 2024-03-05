Quick Gamer: Wake Forest defeats Georgetown

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – On Saturday, Wake Forest was “battle tested” with two close contests against Binghamton. In their final game before the opening ACC series with Duke, the Deacs faced even more adversity and overcame it.

Wake Forest trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth; freshman pitcher Haiden Leffew managed just 2.1 innings with five earned runs — two of which came off a home run against Ben Shenosky. But, in consecutive trips to the plate, the Deacons put together crooked innings, plating four in the fifth and three in the sixth on the way to a 11-9 victory.

Jake Reinisch singled home the first run in the fifth, one of his team-high four hits. He again put runs across the plate an inning later, doubling down the right-field line. In the seventh, he added an RBI single to center.

Reinisch’s last RBI was an important one, extending the Wake Forest lead to 10-8. Adam Tellier knocked in the Deacs’ final score of the game in the eighth with a single up the middle, one of his three hits.

Jack Winnay continued his prolific long-ball hitting, crushing Wake Forest’s lone home run — his sixth of the season — in the second. The sophomore added two hits later in the afternoon, raising his season batting average to .405.

“I was really happy with our energy there in the middle innings,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “I thought the guys did a good job battling. Obviously, when you go down 6-2, that is never where you want to be. But our guys strung some at-bats together. We had three two-out RBIs that were clutch for us from Jack Winnay, Jake Reinisch and Adam Tellier that gave us some separation which was obviously huge. “

Though Austin Hawke went hitless, he flew three balls to the warning track, and an 0-1 Tate Ballestero was plunked by three pitches.

Chris Katz went 0-2 in the game to move to 1-15 this season. He was pinch-hit for by freshman Antonio Morales in the fifth. The outfielder drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring a run.

Georgetown recorded eight errors.

Leffew was relatively steady in his first two trips to the mound, but gave up three runs in the third with a HBP-walk-single-double sequence. Shenosky replaced him and allowed a two-run homer against his first batter. The reliever did then record five-straight outs with just the one hit allowed.

David Falco closed out a nervy ninth inning, battling through a tying-run-at-the-plate scenario with back-to-back outs.

“We didn’t throw as many strikes as we wanted to today,” Walter said. “We walked six and hit six, anytime you give out 12 free passes they can win the game.”

Wake Forest returns to The Couch Friday evening for the opening game of the conference schedule against Duke. First pitch is set for 6pm ET.