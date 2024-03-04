Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech

After a win just over a week ago against Duke, Wake Forest was primed to be in a very strong position for an NCAA Tournament bid. Then the losses to Notre Dame and Virginia Tech happened. The Deacons are right back where they started — directly on the edge.

Fortunately, the road games are through. Rejoice. With its back against the wall, Wake Forest will likely need to win its final two regular-season games at The Joel, where the team is 15-0. One at a time. Georgia Tech, then Clemson. The Deacs must handle the Yellow Jackets first.

I’ll leave the meat of this idea in the “My Take” section ahead of keys to the game, but who on this team is going to step up when it’s needed most? There’s no room for error anymore. Can Wake Forest finish the job?

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8 ACC) vs Georgia Tech (13-16, 6-12 ACC)

Date: Tuesday March 4

Time: 9pm ET

Location: LJVM Coliseum; Winston-Salem, NC

Broadcast: ACC Network

History

Wake Forest has won its last three games against Georgia Tech, including an 80-51 drubbing of the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta a month ago. The Deacs never trailed after the 18:29 mark of the first half, held a 26-point advantage at halftime and led by as much as 38 en route to a dominant victory. The game was part of a stretch that reignited the Deacons’ season after a demoralizing loss in Pittsburgh.

The Metrics

Georgia Tech is a rather poor shooting team, sporting the No. 275 effective field-goal percentage in the nation. The Jackets are in the 200s for two-pointers and threes, are not good from the free-throw line and turn the ball over often.

Defensively, they are one of the worst turnover-causing teams in college basketball, but are actually pretty solid at shot defense.

The Games

Q1: 3-5, Q2: 4-7, Q3: 3-4, Q4: 3-0

Best win: 72-68 home victory over Duke (Dec. 2)

Worst loss: 74-71 home defeat to UMass-Lowell (Nov. 14)

Players to Watch

Georgia Tech

Baye Ndongo

Ndongo, a 6’9” forward, was the leading point-scorer for Georgia Tech in its February loss to Wake Forest. He’s a rather efficient shooter, the team’s top rebounder and is used on 24% of possessions in conference play, 18th-most in the ACC. Defensively, he drew matchups with several players on the inside, including Efton Reid and Andrew Carr.

With Wake Forest having the size advantage, Ndongo will have to step up on both ends. Him managing the Deacons’ bigs, or not, could have a big impact on the result, especially as Wake coach Steve Forbes has vocalized the need to continue to get the ball to the interior.

Wake Forest

Cam Hildreth

Since his injury popped up in mid-January, it’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for Hildreth. Recently, he’s improved to a level reminiscent of his pre-injury self. Most importantly, the junior has found his role considering the wrist restrictions. There’s been a reduction of poor shot selection, more discipline driving the ball and consistent defensive leadership.

The leadership is critical. Every team needs a player that will step up. At times that’s been Hunter Sallis, Andrew Carr or Hildreth. Other times, no one has. If the Deacs find themselves in a close game, or in a hole, someone is going to have to take the reins of the team. Perhaps that player is Hildreth.

Essex’s Take/Keys to the Game

Wake Forest’s home record is incredibly impressive. 15-0 is nothing to turn one’s nose at. But, the road problems are equally evident and disappointing. When the going gets tough outside of The Joel, especially in the second half, the Deacs have frequently crumbled.

There hasn’t been evidence of someone stepping up and taking control, simply not allowing these collapses to occur. The reality is these problems have not reared their ugly head at home, but the situation is similar — Wake Forest has its back against the wall. There is no room for error. The Deacs will have to make a move. Who’s going to lead this team through this important stretch? Is there someone who won’t take no for an answer, especially if things get hard?

If there is, Wake Forest handles this week and goes to the NCAA Tournament, in my opinion. If not, well…damn.

Patrol the three-point line

I don’t believe Wake Forest handled the three well defensively against Virginia Tech. The Deacs got caught up in the pick game and often went under instead of fighting over, leaving some golden opportunities for Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. To be fair, those two are exceptional shot creators and makers. It’s not all Wake’s fault.

Georgia Tech isn’t a very good shooting team from behind the arc, but it sure had a lot of opportunities against the Deacs in February. The Yellow Jackets just didn’t make them, going 3-24. Some of that was bad execution, others were Wake Forest’s defense.

The Deacons must return to that discipline they showed on the arc a month ago. Fight through picks, stay at the shooter’s feet and make it hard to be confident taking the shot.

Force GT to consistently take twos and tough threes, and the result looks bright.

Start BOTH halves with fire

Don’t make this a contest from the start. Wake Forest did that in Atlanta. Georgia Tech never had a chance. Bring that same level of “compete” to The Joel. But, that also needs to be evident in the second half. After winning the first by a wide margin, the Deacs came out and handled the second too.

In other games, that certainly has not been the case. Wake Forest needs to flip the switch and play a full 40 minutes right now like it did against Duke. There’s no other choice this week.

Hit the inside

It’s been a consistent message — Efton Reid and Andrew Carr tend to have good opportunities on the interior. Getting to the paint switches up the offensive looks, puts pressure on the defense and opens up three-point chances.

Over half of the Deacons’ points came from the paint in Atlanta. The matchups are there. Exploit them again.

Prediction

Apologies for recycling a phrase or two from earlier, but I think they hold — Wake Forest has no other choice. There’s no longer any room for mistakes, slip ups or disappointments. If the Deacs want to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, they have to prove it this week.

Going one game at a time, that starts with Georgia Tech. Wake Forest didn’t have much trust earned when it came to road games. Nothing changed that fact at Virginia Tech. In contrast, the Deacs should hold all the confidence in the world at home. They’re 15-0 and have beaten the likes of Duke, Florida and Virginia.

Wake Forest wins simply because it has to, and it hasn’t shown me anything at home to pick otherwise.

Wake Forest 82-61