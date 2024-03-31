Wake Forest bullpen allows 12 runs in loss to North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest never gave up, but in the process, it sure gave up a lot. The Deacs led twice Sunday against North Carolina, hoping to avoid their first sweep in two years. They were tied three separate times. In three of Wake Forest’s four shutdown-inning situations, it failed to hold the Tar Heels scoreless en route to a 14-10 loss.

It’s the first home series sweep Wake Forest has suffered since April 2021 to Virginia Tech.

“[We] couldn’t get them off the field…” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “I felt like any one of those innings, if we get a zero and then score again, and have a chance to grab some momentum, it changes the course of the game.”

The park will not hold it, and Luke Stevenson put us back on top with a three-run shot.



Carolina 9, Wake Forest 7 (M7) pic.twitter.com/75wg7knHuT — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 31, 2024

Wake Forest gave way to its bullpen with a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning after a 58-pitch outing by Michael Massey. That bullpen proceeded to give up 12 earned runs.

Zach Johnston and Josh Gunther each got out with two. Johnston was relieved after 1.1 innings, and Gunther allowed a three-run home run on his third pitch.

“I thought Slim Johnston was fine,” Walter said. “For as many pitches as he threw on Friday, I thought Slim gave us a good effort … Gunther left the slider up, and then Osuna didn’t miss it. Otherwise, Gunny settled down and threw well.”

Will Ray and Ben Shenosky followed behind the pair. They both left the game with four earned runs. In the seventh, Ray gave up a double and a three-run homer to rocket the Heels into the lead. He gave up another home run in the eighth.

In the ninth inning, with the game tied at 10, Shenosky allowed back-to-back long balls — a three-run shot and a solo.

“Will Ray didn’t have any secondary stuff today,” Walter said. “Ben couldn’t command his fastball, so [UNC] just kind of sat soft. Will Ray and Shenosky, they were kind of one pitch guys today. In this ballpark, with the wind the way it is, against a good hitting team, that’s not going to end well.”

Wake Forest gave up six home runs on the afternoon after allowing four each Friday and Saturday.

“Look at the homeruns we gave up late in the game,” Walter said. “They were all on off-speed pitches … We just didn’t do a good enough job keeping them honest with our fastball. We didn’t land enough fastballs to keep them off our off-speed pitches.”

Additionally, with every Carolina right-hook that knocked the Deacons back, it felt like the little things were a root cause.

“That’s kind of where we are as a ballclub right now,” Walter said. “Every mistake we make is coming back to bite us. We crunched some numbers, the amount of damage we’re giving up with two strikes is unbelievable. Even with two outs. Statistically, that’s got to change. [We’re] just not gonna be able to keep that up for the course of the year. We’ve got to do a better job putting hitters away and making big pitches when we need to.

“Little things are hurting us — base running, defense, pick-offs. All those things, when you’re not playing well, all those things get magnified for sure.”

Despite those 14 North Carolina runs, Wake Forest was able to stay in the game with its own big hitting. Nick Kurtz broke through a slump with his first conference home run of the season, giving the Deacons a 2-0 lead in the third inning. He followed with a solo shot to tie the game in the fifth.

“When Kurtzy’s going, we have a pretty dangerous lineup,” Walter said.

Marek Houston knocked the first homer of the three-run fifth inning, while Jack Winnay gave Wake Forest the lead with a two-run rocket in the sixth. In the eighth, trailing by three, the Deacs roared back on three consecutive at-bats — an error on a Cam Gill swing, a Cam Nelson double and a Houston grounder that scored a run.

On an 11-hit afternoon, six Deacons recorded at least one.

“Our guys were fighting hard…” Walter said. “Our hitters have the belief that they’re going to score. In a conference weekend, 10 runs should be enough.”

When Walter took the team to the outfield after the game, there was nothing left to be said. The players “know.” They’re “feeling it the same way, hurting the same way” as Walter. Monday, Wake Forest will go back to the field and hope it can find something to turn the season around.

“This can be a very good team,” Walter said. “We’re not right now. We’ve got to find a way to change that.”