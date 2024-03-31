Four home runs lead North Carolina over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina senior first baseman Parks Harber came to the plate four times against Wake Forest Saturday evening. Seventy-five percent of those appearances ended in home runs. Each came in two-strike counts. For the second-straight game, the Tar Heels knocked four homers en route to a 10-6 series-clinching victory over the Demon Deacons.

“He’s a good hitter, and he’s red hot right now,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “But, with two strikes, we got to make better pitches. We got to put guys away. We’re just leaving some balls up and out over the plate.

“Too many times with two strikes … we’re making mistakes in big situations.”

It is Wake Forest’s third ACC series loss out of four after being ranked the No. 1 team in the country in the preseason. The noise, and pressure, is mounting.

“It’s not just the team noise, it’s the individual noise,” Walter said. “We have guys that are supposed to be high draft picks, and there’s pressure associated with that. Nobody expected us to be where we are [right now].”

Reliever David Falco entered the game in the fifth inning for starter Josh Hartle, striking out the final batter. Wake Forest trailed by one, but stormed ahead with a two-out, two-run double from Seaver King.

When Falco next hit the mound, though, the game turned in North Carolina’s favor for good. Anthony Donofrio led the sixth inning off with a double that became a triple due to poor defense — the outfield route to the ball seemed off, as was the relay by Adam Tellier.

Alberto Osuna hit a liner at King and Donofrio took off for home. King read the play correctly and had a good look to the plate, but his throw bounced well short of catcher Tate Ballestero and bounced away. The next batter was Harber, who cracked his final home run of the day.

“We just haven’t been able to grab any momentum in this series,” Walter said.

Just as Harber’s three home runs all occurred with two strikes, it was the same for those three pivotal plays for Carolina in the sixth.

“David Falco goes out there and has got three-straight hitters with two strikes,” Walter added. [He wasn’t] able to execute. Had a 1-2 count, hung the slider. Had an 0-2 count, kind of hung a slider. Then with a 2-2 count, didn’t execute a fastball, and Parks Harber didn’t miss it.

“We could have had a better cut and relay. I’m not sure Tellier was prepared to throw. It seemed like he hesitated … If he throws him out there, obviously it changes that whole inning. I thought Seaver King made the right play. He short-hopped Tate, and it’s a tough catch with the runner coming in there like that. But again, if that throw is on line, we have an out at home plate, and that changes the whole inning [too].”

Wake Forest felt the wrath of a North Carolina three-run inning again in the eighth. Freshman Haiden Leffew got two outs and walked Harber. Alex Madera struck a single. Then, the home run reappeared; Luke Stevenson rocketed a no-doubter over the right-field fence.

“Haiden is on the mound, throwing the ball well, as good as we’ve seen him throw it all year…” Walter said. “[He] falls behind and makes a bad pitch, and Stevenson didn’t miss it. [It’s] kind of where our ballclub is right now. They’re not missing the mistakes we make.”

Wake Forest was forced to go to the bullpen earlier than desired after a 4.2 inning start from Hartle. The outing itself was an improvement with just two runs allowed, but a rising pitch count forced Walter to make a move. Hartle exited with 96 pitches thrown.

“Carolina did a good job running his pitch count up…” Walter said. “He was at 50 some-odd pitches after two innings. Give credit to the Carolina hitters. They’ve got an experienced lineup and they grind their at bats.”

In Friday’s loss to the Tar Heels, poor situational hitting was one of the primary reasons. Though it was not nearly as bad Saturday, Wake Forest still did not effectively capitalize on its opportunities.

Tate Ballestero left two runners on with a strikeout in the fourth, an inning where Wake gifted an out on a baserunning error. Jake Reinisch and Marek Houston each stranded one in the following two team trips to the plate.

“In a couple of big spots, we gotta have better at bats,” Walter said.

“We’re not capitalizing on their mistakes.”

As Walter said, Wake Forest did not expect to be here. Few likely did.

“I still think we’re going to be a very good team,” Walter said. “I don’t know that it’s going to be tomorrow. But I think it’s part of this team’s journey. I think we’re an NCAA tournament team, and I think that will show up here.”

With six ACC series remaining after Sunday, the deadline to turn it around is fast approaching.

“The message is to stay the course,” Walter added. “When you look back to your good seasons, whether it be here or other places, there’s always that kind of defining-moment game where teams go from hoping to win to believing they’re gonna win. We haven’t crossed that threshold yet.

“We’re close to having that kind of defining thing where the tides turn and we start to believe. It needs to come soon because, at some point, we’re gonna have too much ground to make up.”

Extra Bases: Tom Walter confirmed that Michael Massey should start the final game of the North Carolina series Sunday, but he will be restricted to a maximum of 60 pitches. That number “could be 30, it could be 40, it could be 50, could be 60.” … Despite being on the board since Tuesday, Crawford Wade has yet to pitch. Walter said he could appear Tuesday against UNCG, but noted that he and Hudson Lee “aren’t that far along yet where we feel confident putting them into the game.” … Walter said “confidence” is an issue right now with Joe Ariola and Will Gervase as well, explaining that it’s their personal confidence, but also that of the staff to put them into the game