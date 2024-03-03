Wake Forest sweeps final non-con weekend, preps for ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – In its last weekend contest before ACC play begins Friday, Wake Forest perhaps played its most complete game all season in a 9-0 shutout defeat of Elon.

Michael Massey, who has been lengthening out to starter range after being a bullpen member last year — as well as dealing with a triceps injury — had his best stuff. In 5.2 innings, he struck out nine while allowing just two hits and no runs.

“I felt like myself the most I have so far this season,” Massey said postgame. “The goal has just been to get better every week.”

It’s the Massey performance that has been in the works for some time, and it’s one that Wake Forest will need going forward.

“That’s the Michael Massey we’ve been waiting on here for a few weeks,” coach Tom Walter said. “Back to his old self there. We had a 75 pitch-count number on him. We’ve got [78]. Really pleased with how he threw the baseball today. Had four pitches, threw a really good changeup.”

Additionally, the nine strikeouts were a byproduct of Massey’s delivery, which involves the ball hiding more than one would see with other pitchers.

“He’s got great extension,” Walter said. “He kind of cut-rides in a little bit, so the ball does something that the hitter doesn’t expect. That’s why, sometimes, he gets more swing-and-misses than guys that throw harder.”

Zach Johnston and Will Gervase teamed together for 2.1 hitless innings in relief, and freshman Blake Morningstar worked his way out of trouble in the ninth to close the game. Those performances were necessary with a limited Wake Forest bullpen.

“It’s key today that we got to save our bullpen,” Walter said. “We didn’t want to use Will Ray or [Ben] Shenosky today. We wanted to have them fresh for Tuesday. [David] Falco was unavailable, [Josh] Gunther was unavailable, [Cam] Nelson was unavailable. We were gonna have to go with some different guys today. I was glad that we were able to spread the lead and do that.”

Per Walter, some of the Wake bullpen pieces are in the process of returning to action. Joe Ariola and Chase Walter will throw live to hitters early this week. Crawford Wade and Hudson Lee are a week behind that, and Cole Roland is still slated for a mid-April return.

The Wake Forest offense, which has been a mix of productive and a work-in-progress in the opening 10 games, put together a complete effort in No. 11, tallying 11 hits. The top of the lineup has often featured strong performances from a member or two, but seldom as a complete unit. Sunday, the 1-4 slot combined for seven of the 11 knocks.

Adam Tellier kept his impressive start to the season alive with a 3-5 day, lifting his batting average to .350. His third-inning home run accounted for one of his two RBI on the afternoon.

Nick Kurtz had been struggling through the non-conference portion of the season with a .235 slash line and eight hits. He found his feeling with a string of four solid at-bats, including a three-run homer. Walter said, following that home run, he saw more relief than joy from Kurtz.

“It’s been a few rough games, but it’s one of things that happens in baseball,” Kurtz said. “I’m gonna have times where it’s not going so well and [have to] deal with the struggle and how to overcome it. It’s a big thing, and today, I put four good swings on some baseballs in all four at-bats I got.”

On the home run, a 109 mph no-doubt shot that went so far the distance measurement didn’t compute, Kurtz stopped and watched it fly before taking his trot around the bases.

“It was more like I needed to see it,” he said. “It’s been a while. I needed to watch it a little bit. It’s nothing more than that…It’s more like a deep breath type of thing like ‘Alright, we’re good now. We can get going again.’”

Behind him, Seaver King — who also recently found momentum with the bat — brought in two runs on two hits. He hit a home run off the right foul-pole to get the Deacons’ bats going in the first. Jake Reinisch also hit a ball out of the park.

“Good to see Nick Kurtz and Jake Reinisch get on the board,” Walter said. “We certainly need those four, five, six guys to come through for us, and I think they’re all kind of starting to turn the corner.”

Eight of Wake Forest’s nine hitters recorded a hit Sunday. It was a sign of one of the team’s most important goals each game — stacking together good at-bats.

“That’s our whole offensive philosophy really,” Kurtz said. “Get on first base and stack quality after quality at-bats. It’s not always gonna end with hit after hit or walk after walk. It’s more just working those good at-bats getting pitches on the pitcher.”

The action of putting together those strong trips to the plate is paramount to winning games.

“Whatever we can do to get their starting pitcher out before ours, which is going to happen almost every time with our starting rotation, that’s what stacking quality at-bats does,” Kurtz continued. “It helps us win a lot easier that way.”

It also falls on the batters to defend behind the pitcher in the field. Like the offense, it’s been a progression, but has vastly improved. Sunday was the best it’s been all season.

“I think it’s more so that everyone’s just relaxing a little bit,” Kurtz said. “Opening day we might have had a few errors, I can’t remember. But I think that was just first game jitters, going out in the field for the first time in a packed out crowd, a lot of transfers, a lot of new guys. Everyone’s gonna be a little tight, a little nervous, and that’s normal…As long as you get better along the way [it’s good], and that’s what we’re doing.”

The road ahead is treacherous for Wake Forest. The Deacons open conference play with Duke and Virginia, two of the best teams in the ACC, in back-to-back weekends. Coming out of this series with a sweep was a solid step in preparation.

“We got a little battle tested yesterday for sure, which was good,” Walter said. “We needed that. Again, it was good to rest our bullpen today. That’s really important for the next four games… Georgetown’s playing well…Duke is playing really well. And at Coastal [Carolina] and then at Virginia. The next eight games are certainly going to be our hardest eight of the season.”

As for Duke, the first ACC series, there is palpable internal excitement. The hope is for The Couch to be an electric environment for one of the highest-profile baseball series that weekend.

“I’m so excited,” Kurtz said. “It’s gonna be so fun. Duke has been playing really well and it’s always fun to play Duke when you’re at Wake Forest, no matter what sport. So them coming to us this year, [The Couch] should be packed out. It should be fun. I’m excited.”