Wake Forest falls short in opener against North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina had the game secured on two separate occasions in the ninth inning. Back-to-back errors gave Wake Forest renewed life. A subsequent walk loaded the bases with two outs for a team trailing by two, leaving the winning run on first base.

Coach Tom Walter made two changes in that sequence. He subbed Mitchell Salvino in as a pinch-runner at first and sent Chris Katz, who was 1-15 this season, to the plate. Katz, in his first at-bat since March 5, struck out on four pitches, giving the Tar Heels a 6-5 series-opening win.

“Chris has been swinging the bat well as of late,” Walter said postgame. “His batting practices and his live at-bats have been good. Just felt like he was the best matchup off the bench. Obviously, it didn’t work out. Chris Katz is somebody that I have confidence in.”

Part of the reasoning for the change in the batter’s box was the right/left matchup. Jack Winnay, who drew a four-pitch walk in the previous at-bat, is a righty, as is Katz.

“I didn’t really want to give [the pitcher] another left-handed hitter in there with a different reference point,” Walter said. “I wanted to stay right handed and bring the walk into play.”

The lefty that Walter replaced at the plate, Javar Williams, was 1-3 on the day and had previously drawn a walk. Williams transitioned into a starter’s role near the beginning of ACC play and now sits at 47 at-bats with a .298 batting average.

“Javar is playing really well,” Walter said. “Again, if I had that at-bat to do over again, I might have left him in there in that situation. He doesn’t leave the zone very often.”

No players were available for comment postgame.

Another change for Wake Forest was one made well before the game. Chase Burns had been the Saturday starter all season, but was flipped to the Friday role after pitching on that date against Louisville — the second game of the series. Josh Hartle was moved back to Burns’ No. 2 slot.

“We played Thursday to Saturday last week, so we were able to keep [Burns] on normal rest,” Walter said. “We wanted to give Josh a little extra rest. He’s working on some things. It gave him an extra bullpen day. So it was as much about just giving Josh an extra two days as it was anything else.”

Burns’ first true Friday start for Wake Forest was a mixed bag, which is to say a decline from his three-straight ACC Pitcher of the Week-worthy performances. North Carolina hammered three home runs in the first two innings, two by Casey Cook that sandwiched one from Parks Harber. Harber and Cook’s first homers were both solo-shots, but Cook’s second plated three runs.

After the second inning, Burns recorded four consecutive scoreless innings, including a stretch of nine-straight retired batters.

By the end of the sixth inning, the Tennessee transfer sat at 100 pitches, but returned for the seventh. Colby Wilkerson led that inning off with a solo home run, and Burns struck out the next batter before being removed.

Friday marked his first loss of the season, including a tied career-high in strikeouts (14) and his most single-game home runs allowed in collegiate ball (4).

“[I] was happy with the way Chase Burns responded after the second inning,” Walter said. “Maybe should have taken him out after six but, 305-foot fly ball, so it’s hard to second guess that one…[I] might have done that differently and/or walked Cook [before the second home run].”

Behind Burns, Zach Johnston and Blake Morningstar pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball, with Johnston striking out five.

Nothing like a Friday night "W" in the ACC! pic.twitter.com/vXq0oWjccl — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 30, 2024

For some time, Wake Forest’s bats kept up with the Tar Heels. The Deacs knocked three hits in the first inning, scoring one run on a Jake Reinisch single. An Austin Hawke bunt in the second — which resulted in a throwing error — led to another run, and Cam Gill crossed home on a Marek Houston fielder’s choice.

The Deacons’ bats fell relatively flat from that point forward though, aside from a fifth-inning Reinisch home run. Wake Forest finished with seven hits.

Situational hitting was less than ideal for Walter’s team. Wake Forest left 11 runners on base and hit 2-17 with runners in scoring position. With any baserunners, the Deacons were 2-22.

“We left some runs on the board,” Walter said. “Early, we had second and third with nobody out and only cashed one of those runs in. A man on second base with nobody out, didn’t cash that run in the seventh inning. There was another situational early in the game that we didn’t convert that cost us two or three runs. Again, you’re not going to convert all those but, if we convert one or two of them, it’s certainly a different ending.”

Some of that had to do with the pitching of Carolina starter Folger Boaz, who settled down after a bumpy start, allowing just one hit after the second inning.

“Boaz got his slider going,” Walter said. “I mean, that was the difference. He didn’t have his slider the first couple innings, and he found that and started to put it on cruise control.”

Three of Wake Forest’s most important players — Nick Kurtz, Seaver King and Jack Winnay — finished the game a combined 0-12 with three strikeouts. For Kurtz, who recently returned from injury, the slump — he’s now hitting .217 — is a tough one to handle due to his talent.

“Unfortunately, those stretches are part of our game,” Walter said. “Nick’s working really hard, is swinging the bat well in BP, and eventually it’s going to translate. It hasn’t yet, but again, [he’s] still our guy and somebody we believe in. We know it’s going to turn, hopefully sooner rather than later. But if it takes a couple of weeks, it takes a couple of weeks.”

This is the third ACC series of four in which Wake Forest has dropped the opening game. It will look to even things back up with North Carolina tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at The Couch. Hartle will start on the mound.

Pinch Hits: Tom Walter confirmed Crawford Wade is available this weekend … Cole Roland, on the other hand, will not be on the board for the UNC series. Walter said he could be ready for UNCG on Tuesday, but should be good to go for next weekend’s trip to Virginia Tech