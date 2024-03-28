Wake Forest forward Zach Keller to enter transfer portal

Wake Forest forward Zach Keller has entered the transfer portal after playing 2 seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest F/C Zach Keller has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/FX5Mg8bTKS — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 28, 2024

Keller started 8 games for the Deacs this season and averaged 11 minutes per game. Though he averaged just 1.6 points per game, Keller gave Wake Forest some much needed minutes down low when Efton Reid was in foul trouble. He also stepped-up big time in the Charleston Classic when Reid and Marsh were unable to play, scoring a career high 10 points and grabbing 5 boards in Wake’s loss to Utah. Though his efforts may not have always showed up on the stat sheet, Keller always gave everything he had when he got on the court.

Zach Keller played perhaps the best two-point, one-rebound game I've ever seen in my life. — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) December 30, 2023

The former 4-start recruit from Colorado becomes the 6th player from Wake Forest to enter the transfer portal this season, joining Damari Monsanto, Jao Ituka, Matthew Marsh, Boopie Miller, and Aaron Clark.

Hopefully we are drawing near the end of the departures from the team.

