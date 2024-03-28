Wake Forest center Matthew Marsh to enter transfer portal

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest center Matthew Marsh is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports. He averaged 10 minutes per game, while appearing in 22 of Wake Forest’s 35 contests this season.

The 7’1” center played in 65 games over three seasons with the Demon Deacons. Marsh’s best season was the 2022-23 year, when he started 16 games and scored double-digit points six times.

Marsh is the second Wake Forest player to enter the portal today. He’s the fifth of this season, joining Boopie Miller, Aaron Clark, Jao Ituka and Damari Monsanto.

This is a developing story.