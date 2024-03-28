Wake Forest guard Boopie Miller to enter transfer portal

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – After one year with Wake Forest, guard Boopie Miller is entering the transfer portal, as first reported by Demon Deacon Digest. He averaged 15.6 points and 3.5 assists per game this season, shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.9% from three.

Miller shined in several moments throughout the season as Wake Forest’s one of the team’s ball-handling guards. In the Deacons’ win over Miami, he scored 27 points, while knocking down 31 in the opening round of the NIT. He posted 20+ points in nine of Wake Forest’s games this season.

Turnovers were sometimes a struggle point for Miller, though. He averaged 2.5 per game, and losses often coincided with that number getting above three.

Miller transferred to Steve Forbes’ team this past offseason after playing two years at Central Michigan. He started 28 of 30 games there his freshman year, but an injury restricted him to just four appearances in the 2022-23 season.

Miller will have two remaining years of eligibility.

This is a developing story.