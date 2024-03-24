Wake Forest ends season with loss to Georgia

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The crowd rose to its feet, trying with all its might to carry the team back to life. Wake Forest trailed by 19. Six minutes later, after a 13-2 run, the Deacs were within eight. Later, down to five. Then, four. It wasn’t enough. In reality, a 15-point halftime deficit, and the 19 points just minutes into the second, were too much to overcome.

“The crowd was phenomenal, phenomenal,” head coach Steve Forbes said postgame. “I credit them for trying to will us to the win. They’re standing on their feet, wanting us to go, and we were trying. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Wake Forest’s season ended against Georgia in the same situation it found itself many times before — just like Georgia Tech and Pitt in the ACC Tournament — trying to get out of a hole it dug.

“I didn’t feel like we had that pop going into the game,” Efton Reid said. “I feel like…the vibe wasn’t there. We tried to pick it up by getting rebounds and stops, and it just wasn’t there. That’s our fault for not having good energy. Guys got to get riled up.”

Coming out of the halftime locker room, Wake Forest flipped the script from the first half. It went right after the advantage in the paint, targeting Andrew Carr on nearly every possession. When it wasn’t Carr, who scored 22 points in the second for 31 total, it was a mix of Reid in the post and Cameron Hildreth on the drive.

“We had the size advantage on the inside in the first half,” Reid said. “We didn’t really take advantage of it. The coaches just tried to say, ‘get the ball in the paint. Let’s work off of that.’ And it was working in the second half.”

With that combination, the Deacs cracked a code that was completely missing in the first half, when most of the shots were coming from three-point range. Wake Forest went 2-14 from behind the arc in the first half.

“We definitely kind of settled,” Carr said. “And even though they weren’t bad looks a lot of the time, I didn’t think they were forced, a lot of them were relatively wide open. You don’t want to tell people to turn down shots or anything like that. But going into the second half, it was a point of emphasis to try to get to the line a lot more and things like that.”

Star guard Hunter Sallis sprained his ankle coming off the court after the Deacs’ win over App State, per Forbes. That left the team utilizing nine players in the first half, including several who had seldom seen the court. This was especially impactful when the team shot up three-pointer after three, with few going.

“Injuries are part of it…” Forbes said. “[But] sure, we missed him. I mean, it’s obvious. I think more than anything, we missed his athleticism, putting pressure on the rim, defending. We’d love to have him, but I felt like we had plenty enough to win the game.”

The defense joined the offense in finding its stride in the second half. Georgia knocked down 10 threes in the first half. After halftime, Wake Forest cut down the Bulldogs’ shooting percentage to 33% and their three-point count to four.

When the Deacs made their run back into the game, it held Georgia to one basket in 11 minutes. The Bulldogs were just able to hang on from the free-throw line.

“We fouled I think three-straight possessions,” Forbes said. “They might have made six straight free-throws. 13 free throws in the second half. We bailed them out. They were putting pressure driving the ball. But we can’t fall in those situations.”

When Forbes looked back at the 2023-24 season, he saw growth.

“I think we’re 5-4 against the [NCAA Tournament] field,” he said. “I think we’ve got 12, 13 wins against the NET top 103, or something like that this year. Think about our team’s improvement. We started at 133 in the NET. We got all the way to 25. That was our high. Finished at 43…We’re 26 in KenPom. We started way over 100. Defensive efficiency, we got to the 50s. Our offense is 22 in the country.”

That doesn’t mean he isn’t disappointed Wake Forest didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Forbes said he “felt” like he’s had two teams with a chance to be there. Neither was. Wake Forest has “[lived] on the bubble.” That life is “no fun.”

Now, Wake Forest will have to take the lessons from another season that was close, but not enough, and apply it to the next one, hoping it’ll finally crest the mountaintop.

“We have to be accountable for what we did,” Forbes said. “We had plenty of opportunities. In my opinion, we didn’t win on the road, in those quad one games. We had plenty of opportunities to win being ahead. I know we were at Pitt and NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech. There’s a lot of them where we wouldn’t even be having this discussion. So we all got to be accountable, me, staff, players. We all got to get better.”

The question remains, who will be back to join Forbes in the quest? Every single player on the roster is eligible to return. Some could potentially leave for the NBA Draft or other opportunities, primarily Hunter Sallis. The Deacons will hope to have him, and players like Carr, Reid, Hildreth and Boopie Miller back.

“I feel confident about the tools that we’ve been given to retain our players,” Forbes said. “First of all, that’s important. That’s not always been the case. Credit to [athletic director] John Currie, and Mit [Shah] and all the other donors that have stepped up to help. It’s not going to be the number one thing for players to come here, but it’s got to be part of the decision. So I feel confident about that.”

“It’s pretty special to have a team that’s talented, that doesn’t have any true seniors,” Carr noted. “Nobody has to leave…I’m super excited about the future of the program. Really, really excited about what it could look like next year here. We can be really, really good.”

Forbes had a message for next year’s team too.

“I would just encourage them to let’s go win it,” he said. “Let’s get into the tournament and win games. I think we definitely have the tools to do it. We got to hopefully have the right players back. And then we’ll add some pieces to it to help us, either be a starter or a bench. Competition is great. Competition is the best thing you can have for your team because when players are being pushed, they know they got to show up every day to practice.”