Game Thread: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-13) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (18-16)

Time: 4:00 PM, Sunday, March 24th, 2024

Location: Winston-Salem, NC | LJVM Coliseum (14,665 capacity)

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: Wake Forest Learfield Sports Network, Demon Deacons App (IOS | Android)

Live Stats: Wake Forest vs. Georgia (statbroadcast.com)

Twitter: @WakeMBB | @BloggerSoDear | @EssexThayer7 | @Les_Johns | @ConorONeill_DI

Instagram: @WakeBasketball

Spread: Wake -9.5

Over/Under: 155.5

Wake’s Rating: KenPom: 26 | NET: 43

Opponent’s Rating: KenPom: 90 | NET: 100

Kenpom Prediction: Wake wins 82-72

Opponent’s Best Win: Wake Forest (26)

Opponent’s Worst Loss: Arkansas (109)

Previous Matchup: Wake 77—Georgia 80 (2023)

Head to Head All Time: 2-4

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 84% chance to win

Wake Forest is back in the Joel for a rematch of their 77-80 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this season. The Bulldogs are coming off a narrow 2-point win over a Xavier team that somehow made the NIT with a losing record. Despite shooting just 43% and getting outrebounded, the Bulldogs were able to get to the second round by scoring 22 points off turnovers and outscoring Xavier 44-32 in the paint.

That dominance in the paint should be the key to the game for Wake Forest, as the Bulldogs outscored them by 20 points in the paint back in that game in November. Of course, that game occurred before Efton Reid was granted his waiver by the NCAA, so having him in down low on defense should really help mitigate the Georgia big men. Even with the 20-point deficit in the paint, shooting a measly 39% from the floor, and being on the road, Wake only lost that game by 3 points and had a couple of shots at the end of the game to tie it up. I feel confident that with Efton Reid in the lineup and the game being at home, the Deacs should definitely have a big advantage this time around. Ohio State awaits the winner of this one for a chance to go to Indianapolis.

Go Deacs!