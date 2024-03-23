Wake Forest drops finale to Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest led 3-2 going into the seventh inning. Then the power went out at David F. Couch Ballpark, as did the Deacs’ ability to hold on for the series sweep. Louisville plated three runs against Will Ray, scored two more in the ninth and coasted to a 7-3 victory on a day when the Deacs could never really get the bats going.

The Cardinals had runners on second and third with one out when coach Tom Walter made a move to the bullpen for Ray. On his first pitch, Logan Beard singled to left field, scoring a run. Zion Rose tagged on two more with a two-out single through the middle against the shift.

“We left two breaking balls up… [threw] the first pitch breaking ball to that same hitter yesterday or two days ago and got a pop up,” Walter said postgame. “Just kind of left it out over the plate, he singled to left… Then threw back-to-back breaking balls to Rose, and Rose hit it on the backside of the shift. Give Rose credit for staying on the back side of the field.”

In the eighth, Wake Forest mounted a rally with two outs. Jake Reinisch and Tate Ballestero walked, but Cam Nelson struck out to end the inning.

The Deacs had two on with two gone again in the ninth off strikeouts by freshman Javar Williams and Antonio Morales. Seaver King grounded out to end the game.

The team finished with just six hits, all of which occurred in the first six innings. Wake Forest plated two runs in the first on a Reinisch double and added another in the sixth on a Nelson infield single.

Michael Massey started the game on the mound for Wake Forest. Per Walter, the expectation was for him to go roughly 50 pitches, but he was out of the game after 28 in two innings despite not giving up a run.

“He just wasn’t feeling good,” Walter said. “The ball wasn’t coming out of his hand as good as it did the first 10-15 pitches…He’s just got a history right now of that back leg shutting down. When that happens, I just don’t want to put him in a situation where he could get hurt again. It was good to have him back out there, and we’ll build on it.”

Wake Forest was also only able to get one inning out of Haiden Leffew in relief. The Deacs used seven pitchers.

“I was hoping we’d get at least one more out of Massey and maybe one more out of Leffew,” Walter said. “I felt like if we could get five innings out of those two guys, we’d have enough… It just left us a little short in the bullpen. I knew that was gonna be a problem.”

Despite the loss, Wake Forest did come out of the weekend with its first ACC series victory of the season. The hope is that the success becomes a jumping-off point.

“I need [Josh] Hartle to continue to get better and give us good starts,” Walter said. “We need [Chase] Burns to keep doing what he’s doing and Massey to build on today. And [Cole] Roland. We’re gonna get Kurtzy [Nick Kurtz] back. Those things happen, I think we can start to put this together and be pretty good.”

The Deacs will be back in action Tuesday at Liberty before their next ACC series with North Carolina.