Wake Forest defeats Louisville, claims first ACC series win

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest already had done something it hadn’t done this season with its victory Thursday night, take home the series-opening game of ACC play. It felt like more than just the traditional win. It felt like more.

Then the Deacs came back on short rest — with a noon start to avoid incoming rain — and played a completely different game. Instead of scoring 16 runs, Wake Forest faced a pitching duel. It responded by winning that way too, manufacturing runs and riding the wave that is Chase Burns on a pitcher’s mound, claiming a 5-1 win and the team’s first conference series victory of the season.

“I think we’re starting to believe,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “We kind of wavered [in] the Duke series and the Virginia series. Struggling to find our identity. These guys are starting to latch on to who they are as a ballclub. We talked about last year’s club too, and that didn’t really happen till the third weekend last year either. Hopefully we’re hitting our stride at the right time here.”

“Losing two series back-to-back, close games — not getting blown out or anything — [we] pretty much just took a step back and [said], ‘We’re a good team. We just need to fight and be gritty,’” Burns said. “And that’s what we’re doing”

“This weekend, I think the guys have just simplified everything and had confidence to go out there and play loose,” Cameron Gill added. “We talk about whatever happens has already happened. We’re just gonna go out there and compete. We’re gonna leave it all on the field.”

It’s important to recognize that the historical Team 109 is not this year’s Team 110. Not that there is a difference in quality to this season’s Deacs, but they’re different.

“It’s really important,” Walter said. “We talk about it all the time, that they need to understand it and they need to live it. Yeah, we’re not last year’s team. If we lose a big game, we don’t have Rhett Lowder pitching the next day and we don’t have Brock Wilken hitting homers. We also have a lot of really good talent in that clubhouse. We’ve certainly got enough pieces to be the team we want to be, but it’s definitely important for them to embrace that.”

Picking up the second win of a series is made much easier by the presence of Burns on the mound. Despite being sick for a few days this week, he allowed just three hits and one run — on a solo homer — while striking out 12 in seven innings of play. In a fourth-to-sixth inning stretch, he registered seven-straight Ks.

The performance marks the third-straight ACC game in which Burns has gone six innings or longer, given up one run and struck out double-digit batters. Wake Forest has won all six of Burns’ starts. There’s confidence when those stack up.

“Yes and no,” Burns said. “I like to have the confidence saying that, every time we go out there, I’m gonna go long. [But] that’s not always the case. [Sometimes it’s] just going out there and putting the team in the best position to get the W.

“Credit to Moose [pitching coach Corey Muscara]. Just going out there and finding out what we can do better at each week. After a start, going back looking at it and being like, ‘Okay, what can we do to improve next start’ and just building off that. Having conviction in every pitch.”

For Gill, the mix of fiery fastballs and what Walter called “disappear[ing]” off-speeders provides an incomparable experience behind the plate.

“First of all, it’s a lot of fun and it makes my job really easy,” Gill said. “The confidence that he instills in the whole team is contagious. Guys feed off of his energy and everybody gets a confidence boost when he’s out there.

“We have a good relationship on and off the field. We play catch during the week, I make sure I catch his bullpens. We’re always dancing mentally together, and just on the same page a lot. I think that…helps me help him just be himself. He’s one of the best pitchers in the country. The best pitcher in the country.”

On the other side, the Wake Forest bats were facing its own challenge on the mound. Starting pitcher Evan Webster tossed five innings of near-perfect baseball. The Deacons recorded just one hit, a Gill double in the third. But, in the sixth inning, Javar Williams led the offense off with a walk and Webster was taken out of the game. Then Wake Forest went to work.

It was a different effort than Thursday evening. It relied on small ball, the little things. With Williams on first, Adam Tellier bunted him over to second. A Seaver King grounder pushed Williams to third. Jack Winnay’s two-out, seeing-eye grounder through the middle tied the game at one.

“On a day like this, I told the guys before the game, at the Couch, you got to play the wind,” Walter said. “They’re days the ball’s blowing out and you can live high, and there are days like today where it’s cold and it’s blowing in…it’s not a day where you’re gonna score with a three-run homer, you have to find different ways to win on those days.”

This being a different team also factors in.

“That’s what we have to do,” Walter said. “We’re not going to hit 125 home runs this year. But we can run the bases and we can create havoc and we can draw walks…We talk about the free-90 war all the time. If we win the free-90 war and we get a couple two-out RBIs, we’re really hard to beat.”

Small ball also played into Wake Forest’s combined four insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Gill singled home Cam Nelson to take the lead in the seventh, then advanced two bases on a missed pick-off and a steal. Back-to-back Tellier and King singles scored two more. In the following inning, Nelson beat out an inning-ending double-play ball to plate the Deacs’ final run.

“This team’s really resilient,” Gill said. “Just scratching and clawing and being tough mentally. [And] that’s what happens.”

With the first ACC series win collected, Wake Forest will now look for another season milestone Saturday, the sweep. First pitch is set for 1 pm.

Extra Bases: Postgame, Tom Walter discussed the possible realignment the Wake Forest defense might face with the return of Marek Houston from injury. He said he has “considered” putting Seaver King at third base, while moving Adam Tellier to second. Said it’s a topic that has been on their “radar screen.”