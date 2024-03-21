Wake Forest soars over Louisville

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest coach Tom Walter told Josh Hartle he was coming out of the game after the fifth inning. He had given up seven runs, four of them on a game-tying grand slam in the third. In a showdown where Wake Forest was producing runs at a high level, it was still a close contest.

Hartle didn’t exit after the fifth. He asked for the ball back, got it and closed out Louisville in the sixth for his second-straight scoreless inning. Hartle’s team went on to win by nine, 16-7.

“I told him he was coming out after the fifth,” Walter said postgame. “And he fought to stay in, which I was really happy to see. So that was the decision there, to leave him for the six, because he asked for the ball. And I said, ‘Look, if anybody gets on, I’m going to Gunny [Josh Gunther]’ and he was like ‘nobody’s getting on,’ and he delivered.”

“Josh Hartle is an absolute dog,” Mitchell Salvino added. “There’s a reason why he’s our Friday night starter. Everybody’s got all the confidence in him based on the fact that he remains so calm in such high-stress situations. Even if he lets up a couple runs, he’s the same person as he is striking out three batters in a row.

“He’s our leader. He’s probably the greatest leader anyone can ever ask for, quite honestly. We’re just very grateful to have him on the mound for us each Friday.”

Gunther followed behind Hartle with two flawless innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. When the freshman entered the game, the Deacs’ lead was one. He kept the ship balanced while Wake Forest went on the attack. David Falco sent the Cardinals packing in the ninth.

“All the guys on the team, we’re all each other’s biggest fan,” Gunther said. “My confidence comes from all my teammates. They all gas us up. They tell you how great you are, how good you’re going to do. I just believe what they say. Go out there and pitch with confidence.”

Gunther was warming up in the fourth inning, expecting to replace Hartle then. He had to wait around for a while.

“Walt came down and told me that I may have had the sixth [inning],” Gunther said. “I was probably going to go in, and then Hartle said he wanted the ball. Hearing that gives the team a boost, knowing that he wants to go out there even though he had one iffy inning. To say you want the ball again was awesome.”

Despite the seven runs crossing the plate, some of which Walter attributed to defensive miscues, he was pleased with what he saw out of Hartle’s overall performance.

“I liked Josh’s outing today,” he said. “I thought his cutter and his fastball were good. I thought his changeup was solid. His breaking ball is not where we want it to be. We’re used to seeing a whole lot more swing and miss…we’ve got to figure out what’s going on with his breaking ball. But I felt like the other three pitches were really good today. I thought we saw a good version of Josh.”

Getting the six innings out of him was critical in the context of the series. Wake Forest only used three pitchers Thursday, one of which will purportedly still be on the board tomorrow. In the Deacs’ Friday loss to Virginia last week, they used seven.

“It’s huge,” Walter said. “I mean, it’s been hurting us the last two weekends…Anytime you’re using three, four or five bullpen pieces on Friday, it just changes that whole weekend. The reality is, if we had gotten six out of Josh against UVA and gotten six out of Josh against Duke, we’re probably 6-1 right now [in the ACC], maybe 7-0.

“I’m not coming at Josh. I told him that before the game today, I mean, win or lose, I sleep good at night when he pitches.”

Wake Forest had eight runs on the scoreboard by the end of the fourth inning. Jack Winnay and Jake Reinich singled home a run each in the first, with Tate Ballestero adding a sac-fly RBI. Seaver King knocked a two-RBI triple in the second, and the Deacs scored three more in the fourth off the bats of Adam Tellier, King and Winnay.

But, insurance runs were a need. Four of the eight came from an unlikely source.

Salvino didn’t know he was starting until an hour before game time, when he saw Wake Forest’s lineup on the team’s Instagram story. He then proceeded to single home a run in the seventh inning. With his next at-bat, he put the game out of reach, blasting a three-run shot over the left-field fence.

“It was a great moment,” Salvino said. “It was even better that I got to celebrate with my teammates. They’re always singing my praises. I think they were more excited for me than I was for myself, quite honestly. I just thank them for being there, thank them for celebrating me.

“The guys in the clubhouse are the most supportive guys I’ve ever been around. Coming [to Wake Forest] for my fifth year, that’s really one thing I wanted to be a part of…[Today] was just another day playing ball with my friends, with my team.”

Wake Forest returns to the diamond Friday afternoon at 12pm with rain in the forecast. Chase Burns is slated to start on the mound with the Deacs searching for its first series victory of the young ACC season.

Extra Bases: As reported Tuesday evening, Nick Kurtz is expected back from injury ahead of schedule, likely by the North Carolina series next weekend ... Marek Houston will not be back this weekend, but should be available for the mid-week game