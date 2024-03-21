Miller scores 31, Wake Forest downs App State

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Few teams want to be in the NIT; most would rather the NCAA Tournament. Several turned down the opportunity to continue their season outside of March Madness. Wake Forest wasn’t one of them.

It takes more than just participating in the games to move forward and keep playing, though. In the NIT, it seemingly comes down to desire and effort. The heart. For the Deacons, it’s displaying the embodiment of their program maxims — gritty, grimey, tough, together. Wednesday night, in a 87-76 victory over in-state rival Appalachian State, that hunger was never in doubt.

“[The players] came to practice Monday, we talked about playing in April…” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said postgame. “Nobody said anything about not playing, that wasn’t even in the plan. These guys want to play. We want to coach… They don’t want the season to be over. I didn’t really have to motivate them. They’re just good players. They want to play.

“We just showed tremendous resiliency and toughness, and gritty, grimy. You can’t get too high, too low. They made a run, we weren’t panicking… We just go back out there. Keep plugging.”

“We’re blessed man, we’re still playing other teams,” Efton Reid added. “There’s teams at home, chilling [and] eating chips…We’re blessed even being in this situation, so we got to take care of the opportunity.”

The thirst was rather clear from the beginning, in fact from the first set of possessions. Wake Forest didn’t score its opening turn on offense. In response, the defense forced a shot-clock violation, reacting to App State’s pick game with a heavy dosage of hedges and pressure.

“I thought they came out with great energy,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said. “I thought they came out ready to play. I thought they played well…,I knew that because [Wake Forest] is a prideful program. We expected them to come out ready to go.”

Wednesday felt like more than just an NIT game. The crowd was split rather evenly between Mountaineer fans and Deacon supporters. Benches nearly cleared in the first half on a hard, but clean block. Both teams were given warnings and the coaches met at midcourt with a referee for discussion. Physicality was a constant.

In environments like that, there are two ways to let the emotion of the game impact it. Wake Forest took the positive route.

“Certain moments like that, you can either feed off of it in a bad way or in a good way,” Boopie Miller said. “I feel like that’s why I just tell my teammates, just play calm. Play our game. Being calm in different situations [is] better for you.”

Adversity struck in the second half. An App State three-pointer diminished the Deacons’ lead to just one with 13:15 remaining. In response, Wake Forest embarked on a 20-5 run that included 8-0 and 11-0 sprints.

“They made a bunch of plays and credit to them,” Kerns said. “They executed. We had a really tough time defending them, and their players made big shots.”

Two early 5-0 stretches had Wake Forest leading by eight less than seven minutes into the game. Miller knocked down a three-pointer in the middle of those two runs.

The next Deacon scoring spree had his name written all over it. On an 11-0 run to push the lead to 16, Miller accounted for seven of the points. He finished the game with 31 on 9-14 shooting and a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line. Just as important, the guard didn’t register a single turnover, something he had only done twice prior all season.

Three other Deacs scored in double-digits. Reid posted a career-high 17 points while adding 12 rebounds, five of which came on offense. Four of those offensive boards in the latter half led to second-chance points.

“I thought he played with really good pace around the basket,” Forbes said. “I thought he got deep position against a couple of post players that are pretty darn good, especially blocking shots. They affected a couple of his shots. But, when he’s patient and slows down, he’s hard to guard down there…he did a good job of playing under control and backing his man down and getting to where he could score.”

Cam Hildreth added 19 points, only recording one turnover himself. Wake Forest’s eight-straight points in the first half were spurred on by his personal 6-0 streak. Hildreth scored 11 points in the second-half, a critical cog in the Deacons’ win despite continuously dealing with an injury. Wake Forest needed heart to win. He was one of the players that brought it.

“Cam does all the things,” Reid said. “I feel like he’s so underrated in this league…whatever the team needs him to do, he does. He scores and he defends the best player every night…he gets it done.”

That doesn’t mean Hildreth’s effort comes without speed bumps. A missed jumper followed by his one turnover led to a seat on the bench. The break didn’t last long; Hildreth played a total of 34 minutes.

“Sometimes your biggest strength is your biggest weakness,” Forbes said. “And his biggest strength is his confidence and his play heart, and his ability to make tough shots. Believes he can make him. So he went on that run…Good Cam, bad Cam. That’s kind of what you get sometimes, but I’d take the good over the bad anytime with him.”

With the victory, Wake Forest is faced with a chance at revenge, a potential new source of hunger — Georgia, a team the Deacs lost to in their second game of the season. Continuing the winning ways matters, not just for now, but for moving forward into 2024-25.

“These guys have shown some resiliency,” Forbes said. “We went through a tough three-game losing streak. And then beat Clemson, beat Notre Dame, lost a heartbreaker to Pitt. Just gotta keep putting deposits in the bank. I think it’s important for us to continue on this path and try to play in April and launch ourselves into the next year…We got a lot to play for.”

Per release, tipoff is set for 4pm Sunday afternoon at the Joel on ESPN2.