Wake Forest’s second-half collapses continue at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – Wake Forest led by 15 points with 6:22 remaining in the first half. It held a nine-point advantage at halftime. The Deacs were on pace for 92 when it entered the locker room. That didn’t happen.

Instead, Wake Forest shot 13-30 from the field, 2-11 from three and managed 30 points to Virginia Tech’s 50. In the largest comeback of head coach Mike Young’s career at Virginia Tech, the Deacs dropped another game on the road in an inexplicable fashion.

That fact, the troubling trend that Wake Forest has embarked on this season outside of the Joel, was not lost on coach Steve Forbes when he entered the media room postgame. It was the first thing he mentioned.

“Obviously, I’ve done a really, really bad job of coaching my team coming out of the locker room,” he opened. “I’ve tried a lot of different things with them, and it’s just not working. I’ve never coached a team that has played like this in the second half in my 35 years, and ultimately it’s on me.

“A lot of it is us. You gave up 50 points in the second half for like the third time on the road, I think, this year. And that’s just inexcusable.”

Forbes contextualized the game as a “heavyweight fight” that lasts for several rounds. 40 minutes. It’s about who blinks first and who blinks more.

“When they drop their hands and they’re tired, you gotta knock them out,” Forbes said. “We dropped our hands, they knocked us out. That is the common theme for us in these situations right now.”

The big “why” of these collapses over a long stretch is still seemingly unknown. Forbes said he doesn’t know if it’s the pressure. He’s “tried to take the pressure off of them.” He doesn’t “talk about it.” Yet the problem persists. As for whatever that big “why” is: “I don’t know, or I would have it fixed.”

No Deacon players were available for comment.

Forbes said Wake Forest didn’t “execute on either side of the ball” in the second half. When the shots stopped falling — the Deacs came out of halftime 0-6 from the field — things changed fast.

“Obviously, the game plan worked in the first half. We were playing really well,” Forbes said. “I think this team, for most of the year, has kind of been a team that, when the shots are going, is good on both ends. And when they’re not going, then we don’t have as much attention to detail defensively. Again, ultimately on me.

“[We] came out in the second half and just missed a bunch of threes early, didn’t put pressure on the room and then didn’t guard. Because we’re not making shots do we not guard? I don’t know, I think that’s kind of a trend. Can’t do that. You gotta be tough minded when your shots aren’t going in.”

In response to the missed Wake Forest opportunities on offense, Virginia Tech capitalized with its bevy of three-point scorers.

Hunter Cattoor scored 16 in the second for a team-high 26. Sean Pedulla added a total of 15. In response to the Hokies’ pick action on the perimeter, Wake Forest was forced to work into the blitz.

“Our guards didn’t help through screens,” Forbes said. “When they did, bigs didn’t get through. [They] got consistently beat off the bounce.”

The blitz allowed Virginia Tech to push the ball inside to big-man Lynn Kidd, who went 9-11 for 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

“When you blitz, you gotta pull in on the weak side,” Forbes said. “We didn’t pull in. That’s why they were just dunking the basketball.”

Wake Forest was without Damari Monsanto Saturday due to an injury.

“[Monsanto] says his knee hurts, so he didn’t get any reps on Thursday and Friday,” Forbes explained. “So I’m not playing him.”

Marqus Marion played nine minutes in his place.

“I was gonna play Marqus anyway, because we weren’t getting much help out of that position,” Forbes said. “Andrew [Carr] can’t play 40 minutes…I was gonna go that way anyway. But he just made my decision a heck of a lot easier.”

In the search for a silver lining, it lies in the fact that Wake Forest returns home for its final two games of the ACC regular-season schedule. The second-half woes haven’t existed there in the same ways they do on the road, but the effort will be there to try and find the right note to strike.

“That’s my job, to keep figuring it out,” Forbes said. “I’ve yelled, I’ve been positive…We’ve seen [us], for 40 minutes, play great. Just did it a week ago today… It’s my job to figure it out.”

Fighting for its NCAA Tournament life, Wake Forest will have to get back up and rediscover its success at the Joel, where it is 15-0.

“I’m disappointed right now and I get it,” Forbes said. “I’m sure everybody is. We were down in the mouth after Virginia. We came back and we beat Pitt, we beat Duke. That’s what we got to do. We gotta rally the troops. We gotta get ready for a tough Georgia Tech team.

“We’re gonna have to be ready to play.”