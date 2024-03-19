Wake Forest baseball update

After Wake Forest’s 7-3 midweek victory over High Point, I was able to speak one-on-one with Tom Walter. So, in lieu of a traditional game story, I will lay out a bunch of team updates/housekeeping going into Louisville. Tons of news below in bullet form.

Will Ray closed out the game against High Point. Walter said that there had been discussions of putting him in the closer role “for a while.” Ray has been Wake Forest’s “go-to guy” this year. David Falco moving into the eighth-inning set-up role, as he did against the Panthers, will be a possibility going forward, but decisions made on who closes each game will be “situational.” This plan is, of course, until Cole Roland returns. Then things will be reevaluated.

On Roland, Walter said he hopes to have him back for the Carolina weekend next week, but that he “certainly” should be back for Virginia Tech, April 5th-7th.

Marek Houston was hit with a baseball before the game and is out with a concussion. His timeline will be evaluated tomorrow.

Nick Kurtz won’t be available this weekend, but he should be back for North Carolina. This is after the prognosis was potentially for three-four weeks.

Wake Forest also got “great news” on Michael Massey. Per Walter, he will pitch against Louisville on Saturday. He may only throw “two or three” innings, though.

Crawford Wade is going to do some live pitching tomorrow in his progression back from injury. Walter said he could see him going Tuesday against Liberty.

On some of the team’s defensive struggles to open the season, Walter said, “Our defense needs to get better. That’s why you see Cam Nelson and Javar Williams out there more, because it improves our outfield defense. You know, we’re looking at Seaver King in all three infield positions right now to figure out what our best aggregate defense is. [Defense is] something that’s on my mind without question.”

In terms of an improved series performance: “We just need to play good baseball. We need to get a good start out of Josh Hartle, that’s first and foremost. You know, hopefully Chase Burns keeps doing what he’s been doing. We need to get Massey back going.”

Wake Forest’s series with Louisville starts this Thursday at 7pm.