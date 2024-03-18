2024 Blogger So Dear Bracket Challenge

March Madness is here and that means it’s time for the Blogger So Dear Bracket Challenge. I know everyone is still probably pretty disappointed about not making the tournament yet again, but it’s still fun to follow along and enjoy the best sports month in the calendar year. Hopefully this is the last year Wake isn’t in the Big Dance for a long, long time.

CLICK HERE to go to the official BSD group, or search for “Blogger So Dear 2024” on ESPN. The password for the group is GoDeacs. If you were in the group last year, you should be able to just rejoin it from the Groups tab on ESPN.

Per the rules at ESPN “All Game picks will lock at the scheduled tip off time of the first Game of Round 1 during the Tournament currently scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM (noon) ET (the “Lock Time”). Your Game picks for the Tournament must be submitted, received and recorded by Sponsor’s computer by the scheduled Lock Time. Selections submitted after the Lock Time are considered invalid.”

Good luck and GO DEACS!