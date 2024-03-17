Wake Forest To Face Appalachian State As Top Regional Seed In NIT

Wake Forest is one of four top seeds in the NIT. They will face Appalachian State in the friendly confines of the Joel, and then, should they win, they will face the winner of the Georgia/Xavier matchup.

App State finished 27-6, and an impressive, conference-topping 16-2 in the Sun Belt conference. The Mountaineers’ most impressive victory was by far a 4 point early season victory against Auburn at home. There really isn’t much else to speak of about their resume other than the fact that they clearly ran absolutely roughshod over the Sun Belt. as did the second place James Madison Dukes. We’ll have more detailed coverage soon, but I wanted to go ahead and get the announcement up and also soap box for a minute.

A lot of teams declined NIT bids this season, including Pitt. Honestly, this might be an unpopular take, but I think that’s absolutely bush league and sour grapes. If you’re a young team, getting guys some more in-game experience, especially in a tournament setting, is potentially invaluable, and if you have a veteran squad, it’s likely full of guys who will never play basketball again. Why wouldn’t you give them a chance to go out in one more blaze of glory? So I, for one, am very glad to see Wake accept the invite, and I hope they come out as the best version of themselves, because if they do, they could very much win the whole damn thing. Is it the same as a National Title? Of course it’s not. But it’s still an opportunity for a very good feather in the cap for the program.

What do you all think about the bracket? Are you glad Wake took the invite? Sound off in the comments.