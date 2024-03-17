Virginia comeback stuns Wake Forest in series-decider

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Casey Saucke and Virginia were down to their last strike against Wake Forest, the series victory on the line. The right fielder responded by launching a solo home run to right field to tie the game. An inning later, the Cavaliers took home the comeback 11-10 win.

In the tenth, Harrison Didawick led off with a walk against closer David Falco. Cam Nelson then dropped out No. 2, allowing Didawick to reach third, and a fielding error by Falco sent him home for the game winner.

Wake Forest led 10-6 going into the bottom of the eighth, but a Didawick three-run shot down the right-field line brought the Cavaliers within one. Coach Tom Walter challenged the call on grounds of the ball being foul, but there was insufficient evidence to overturn.

The Deacons’ 10 runs all came in the first seven innings. Adam Tellier led off the scoring in the first on a two-run home run. Jack Winnay and Tate Ballestero added homers in the fourth. Two innings later, a single-single-double stretch by Marek Houston, Javar Williams and Tellier scored four runs. A wild pitch during Wake Forest’s next trip to the plate represented the final tally on the scoreboard.

Williams and Tellier combined for seven of the Deacons’ 10 hits on the afternoon. Nelson walked four times.

Williams finished the series 8-17 at the plate, while Tellier has reached base in 18 of Wake Forest’s 19 games to start the season.

Freshman Haiden Leffew started on the mound with traditional Sunday pitcher Michael Massey injured. He held strong for the first two innings, only allowing a single run, but three in the third sent him to the dugout.

Nelson accounted for the three-run shot in the eighth, while fellow Josh Gunther gave up one in the seventh. Blake Morningstar, Zach Johnston and Ben Shenosky combined for four innings of one-run, none earned baseball.

Sunday’s loss represents the second-straight rubber match Wake Forest has dropped. The Deacs will return to action Tuesday at home against High Point.