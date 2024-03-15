Wake Forest’s two nightmare innings end in loss to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Wake Forest spotted Virginia one nightmare inning, but the bats were working. A second even-worse disaster was just too much to overcome, allowing Virginia to jump ahead and run away with a 16-10 series-opening victory.

With two outs in the sixth, the Deacons led 10-7. Will Ray walked a batter out of the bullpen to load the bases. He hit the next, one run. But, he induced a pop-up to third base to get out of the jam. That is, until the ball squirted out of Adam Tellier’s glove. A pair of baserunners scampered home running on two outs.

Two walks — one intentional, the other not — later, Virginia was back in the lead. Two singles scored four additional runs, the second of which occurred due to a balk that nullified a flyout to right.

Of the six runs that crossed the plate with Ray on the mound, not a single one was earned.

After pitching a scoreless first, starting pitcher Josh Hartle met the initial nightmare inning in the second. With one out, back-to-back doubles spotted Virginia two runs. Following a groundout, the two-out struggle began. Three singles, then a double. Four more tallies on the board.

The final score of the second crossed home on an unearned passed ball with freshman Josh Gunther on the mound.

After being unable to get through the fourth inning in his first ACC start of the season against Duke, Hartle went to the dugout following one-and-two-thirds with eight hits, seven runs — six earned — and just one strikeout.

Gunther went on to settle the Deacons with 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball. No runs were attributed to him.

Wake Forest had its own shining trip to the plate minutes prior to the first collapse. In the top of the second, Javar Williams got the Deacs going with a two-out double. Tate Ballestero was walked and Cam Nelson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a Marek Houston walk, Tellier blasted a grand slam to left to give Wake Forest a 5-0 lead.

The two freshmen — Williams and Nelson — produced again in the third. Williams singled home a run and Nelson knocked a two-RBI double, rocketing the Deacs ahead following the first of the nightmare innings.

A fielder’s choice and wild pitch in the fourth and sixth, respectively, accounted for Wake Forest’s ninth and 10th runs. Virginia added an insurance run in the eighth on a solo home run.

Coach Tom Walter expended much of his bullpen in the loss. Gunther threw 46 pitches, Zach Johnston (27), Joe Ariola (14), Will Gervase (14) and Ray (29) are some of the Deacs’ highest-leverage arms available at the moment.

Just eight of Virginia’s 16 runs were earned.