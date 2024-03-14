Wake Forest can’t complete comeback, falls to Pitt

WASHINGTON D.C. – Right there. Twice within the final five minutes, Wake Forest was back within three after trailing by as much as 19 in the second half. Both times, and in many others, the Deacons just couldn’t get the final stop to push them over the edge of a mountain they had been climbing for the final 20 minutes. In turn, Pitt did just enough to keep Wake Forest from cresting the peak, pulling away in the end for a 81-69 victory.

“I thought, when we got it back to three, [it was an] unbelievable fight in our team,” coach Steve Forbes said postgame. “We just didn’t get any crunch-time stops. They just bullied their way to the rim with either layups or fouls, and we had a critical turnover, an air ball.”

4:16 was left on the clock when Hunter Sallis made a free throw for the initial three-point deficit. Ishmael Leggett converted to make it five. Andrew Carr secured an offensive rebound and ensuing bucket 30 seconds later for Wake’s second look at a one-possession game. Blake Hinson then hit the shot on the other end to extend the lead to five again.

Both of those critical Pitt scores came on second-chance opportunities. Pitt recorded 10 offensive rebounds in the game — six in the second half — creating 12 total extra points. 15 Wake Forest turnovers supplied an additional 13.

“[Those] were killers…” Forbes said. “It’s just a hard way to win.”

With 1:42 remaining, and Wake Forest trailing by six, Sallis drove down the lane and pulled up for the jumper. Hinson contested with an arm and the shot fell short. Leggett responded on the opposite end with a layup to make the deficit eight, a four-point swing.

“I think it was a six-point game with a little under two to go, and Hunter drove the ball, obvious foul,” Forbes said. “They didn’t call it, so [Pitt] goes down — now we should be shooting two to make it four — they go up eight, that’s pretty tough from there.”

“I thought I was fouled, but they ultimately didn’t call it,” Sallis said. “That’s what the referee saw and that’s how the game went. I can’t sit here and dwell on it.”

Leggett, who finished the game with 30 points, scored 12 in the final six minutes of play, carrying the Panthers to victory when Wake Forest was threatening to snatch it away.

The Ish Legg-acy game



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/jAdTs7GxCY — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) March 14, 2024

“It’s a tough matchup for our team because we have to guard Hinson with Cameron [Hildreth],” Forbes said. “Cameron can’t guard the whole team, and so he has to guard Hinson, putting our four-man on Leggett, and that’s a problem. He exposed us today.

“Then finally in the second half, we just had to go ahead and switch Cam back to [Leggett], and that took Efton [Reid] off the floor or Andrew, because we couldn’t play them both together.”

That in turn left a big to sometimes guard Hinson, per Forbes. He scored 10 points in the second for a total of 20 in the game.

In the first half, offense was a battle for Wake Forest, and success didn’t come often. The Deacs started 0-4 from the field and struggled to get good looks throughout. The team shot 42% in the first 20 minutes, but just 3-11 from three-point range. Pitt went 6-15.

Your ACC Sixth Man of the Year with the first three of the game



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/nDYtsK3SDM — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) March 14, 2024

“We just didn’t move a lot,” Forbes said. “When we drove it, we didn’t come off of it. We got ripped. We turned it over. I just thought we were sluggish offensively…I thought we missed a lot of shots around the basket, too. Andrew got one blocked, Efton, maybe Hunter missed one. I thought we got [to the rim] some, too, and didn’t finish.”

The defense, though, kept Wake Forest competitive for a time. Some of the offense was coming off forced turnovers and transition plays. It was in settled sets where the Deacons struggled most.

“Just felt like we weren’t as sharp, [weren’t] executing what we needed to do to have good offense,” Carr said. “A little slow. When we settled down and got into our rhythm, got into our flow on offense, we were really running our sets a lot faster and crisper.”

Midway through the first half, Pitt embarked on an 8-0 run in less than a minute, pushing the lead to 11. It got as high as 14, before settling at 12 for halftime.

After Wake Forest got the deficit down to eight with seven-straight points out of the locker room, the Panthers responded with a 12-1 stretch. At the under-12 official timeout, the Deacons trailed by 17.

It was at that point where Wake Forest made its move. Sallis knocked down back-to-back threes. Hildreth put home the and-one. The Deacs went on a 19-6 run in five minutes of game time to cut the lead to four.

“I’d say it kind of looked like we woke up a little bit,” Sallis said. “We knew that we had to get something going with the time. We were fighting against time at that point. Just players trying to make plays, and I feel like my team did a great job down the stretch.”

“A bit unfortunate with that not being there the whole game,” Carr said. “[We didn’t] come out with that type of intensity. We understood what was on the line in the game. When you get backs against the wall, you have to decide whether you’re gonna fight or not. Proud of the guys that did step up there and really came up with that momentum, that fight.”

After making just one shot in the first half, Sallis was one of the key players to flip the switch, going 4-5 for 12 points in the second.

“[Pitt] had a really good gameplan coming into the game,” he said. “They sat there in the gaps, and it was hard for me to kind of create. They sent a couple people at me on my drive. I had to really figure out how to get my shots.

“My coach showed me film coming in here at halftime. Basically [they were] giving me the three. So my three started falling. And that’s how I started getting my energy.”

“I think we finally put score-pressure on them,” Forbes added. “I knew this would happen if we could get it under 10, it would get a little tight or the shots wouldn’t go as easy, and that’s what happened. To [Pitt’s] credit, we fought back, and then they regrouped and made plays like a good team does.”

Now, Wake Forest is forced to play an unpopular game in March — that of waiting. The team is likely on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, and it’s unclear if it would earn a bid even in a perfect scenario. There’s a level of unknown to all this, too. Efton Reid missed Wake’s first seven games of the season due to a transfer waiver review.

“I just had some conversations with [North Carolina athletic director and NCAA Tournament committee member] Bubba Cunningham before he went into the bunker…” Forbes said. “We’ll see how much they weigh that — it’ll be talked about…one of the committee members already said a couple days ago that they were going to look at the young man from Indiana State who was ill or didn’t play in a couple games they played in.

“We have a good team, and I firmly believe, and everybody that’s watched us play all year long, [if] we get in the tournament, we can win. It’s not going to be charity now. Nobody is going to want to play us if we get in there.”