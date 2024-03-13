Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Pitt

One step at a time. Wake Forest handled step one of the process Wednesday, taking down Notre Dame 72-59. Revenge best served cold. Thursday, in the quarterfinals, the Deacs will look to avenge another loss from the regular season — they’ve already done it once — against Pitt to reach the semis.

This is the big-ticket game, too. The one some folks have tabbed a “win and get in” scenario for the NCAA Tournament. As referenced in the above linked game story, coach Steve Forbes doesn’t care about March Madness right now. He cares about making it to Friday, to a level of the ACC Tournament Wake Forest hasn’t reached since 2006.

Right now, the only concern is the Panthers.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (20-12, 11-9 ACC), Pitt (21-10, 12-8)

Date: Thursday March 14

Time: 2:30pm ET

Location: Capital One Arena; Washington D.C.

Broadcast: ESPN2; Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas

The Metrics

Pitt trails Wake Forest in each of the three major ranking metrics — 26 to 46 in KenPom, 38 to 44 in NET and 33 to 43 in Torvik.

Efficiency-wise, Pitt is a pretty balanced team, rated No. 36 in offense and 56 in defense per KP. Offensively, the Panthers are an average shooting team, ranking near the middle on two-point shots, but are a good bit better on threes (38% of their points come from behind the arc.) They are poor from the free-throw line, but create extra possessions through offensive rebounds and seldom turning the ball over (No. 9 turnover % in the nation).

On the other end, opponents tend to struggle shooting against Pitt, with a 49 effective field-goal percentage. The Panthers, though, don’t cause turnovers.

The Games

Q1: 2-6, Q2: 5-2, Q3: 7-2, Q4: 7-0

Best Win: 80-76 road win over Duke (Jan. 20)

Worst Loss: 71-64 home defeat to Missouri (Nov. 28)

Last Time vs Wake

It was the beginning of perhaps Wake Forest’s best week all season, a 91-58 home victory over Pitt led to a win over Duke days later. Hunter Sallis and Boopie Miller combined for 35 points. Five Deacons were in double-digits. Wake Forest knocked down 10 threes, shooting 50% from behind the arc and scoring 1.542 points per possession.

The Deacs held Blake Hinson, Pitt’s best player, to 10 points.

How Pitt Got Here

Pitt had the double-bye due to its No. 4 rank in the ACC. This will be its first game in the ACC Tournament.

Players To Watch

Pitt

Blake Hinson

It has to be Hinson. It has to be. The first-team All-ACC honoree is scoring 18.8 points per game, while shooting 42.4% from three. He dropped 41 a month ago against Louisville, knocking down nine threes. He went a perfect 7-7 from deep in the upset win over Duke.

In the January victory over Wake Forest, he scored a respectable 17, but the Deacons held him to 1-5 from deep in Winston-Salem. Winning this game likely occurs in part because of managing Hinson’s scoring threat.

Wake Forest

Hunter Sallis

Sallis is Wake Forest’s own first-team All-ACC player, but he’s been hot-and-cold shooting the basketball recently. He went 7-13 with three triples in last weekend’s pivotal win over Clemson, but Wednesday, he was 4-14 against Notre Dame.

Sallis is a key cog of the Wake Forest offense. The Deacs don’t always need him shooting at a high volume, but most of the time, he has to be “that guy.” If he can elevate to that elite level we’ve seen at times, it makes Wake Forest that much more daunting.

Keys to the Game

Physicality

We saw it in the game against Notre Dame, physicality was a huge factor. Wake Forest crashed the boards on both ends, but gave up a decent share of offensive rebounds. The Deacs went inside to Andrew Carr and Efton Reid. They had to defend the paint hard.

I expect a similar scenario against Pitt. Wake Forest can go at Hinson and Fede Federiko when on offense. It’s going to be a battle for offensive rebounds, something the Panthers defend very well.

Plus, both teams will know how much this game means for their futures. It’s going to be gritty.

Win the three-point line

Pitt is a very good three-point shooting team. Of course there’s Hinson, but Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett, Carlton Carrington and Zack Austin are all 30% or above too.

The Panthers shot 42% from deep in their win over Wake Forest. In the loss, 27%. That’s a massive difference.

In turn, the Deacs have their own bevy of three-point shooters — Sallis, Carr, Boopie Miller and Parker Friedrichsen. Them lighting it up would be big.

Start hot, finish the job

Wake Forest’s second-half troubles away from home have been well-documented, so I won’t rehash those. But Wednesday, the Deacs found a way to take a big lead early, and when the going got tough in the second half, they grabbed momentum with both hands and took care of business.

In a game like this, a Pitt run will come. Wake Forest will at some point be on its heels. The key is to take control and work through those moments. The Deacs cannot allow Pitt to set the tone.

Prediction

Now, the next game is the biggest game, but this one feels especially important. It could be enough to secure an NCAA Tournament bid for either squad. Wednesday, Wake Forest showed what it could do under pressure.

Can the Deacs channel that pressure into positive performance? Can they get the job done? We’ve seen what Wake Forest can do to Pitt when it’s at top-tier level. Bring that same intensity and the Deacs are victorious.

Wake Forest wins 78-71