Wake Forest handles Notre Dame

WASHINGTON D.C. – Wake Forest went into halftime against Notre Dame winning by six. It’s a familiar territory when playing away from LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem. That territory usually doesn’t end well. In those first few minutes of the second half, though, the Deacons found the momentum swings — the game-changers — to secure a 72-59 victory over the Irish.

Those shifts that saw the game flip from hotly-contested to a double-digit winning margincame on Wake Forest’s defensive end.

With the Deacons leading by eight at the 14:55 mark, Cam Hildreth poked an inbounds ball free and laid home the and-one on the opposite end, a potential five-point swing. Parker Friedrichsen did the same four minutes later, upping the lead to 13. The freshman stole the ball again to maintain the 13-point advantage with five minutes remaining.

In total, Wake Forest caused 10 turnovers, scoring 15 off them. The equal number of points occurred on fast breaks. Correlation doesn’t equal causation, but you get the idea. Wake Forest took the ball away in pivotal times, flew down to the other end and scored game-shifting buckets.

“I mean, those are huge when you’re turning your defense into offense,” coach Steve Forbes said postgame. “It gives you a lot of confidence, and then it doesn’t put as much pressure on you to come down and score in your half-court offense…It’s really important to us to try to generate easy baskets.”

On a day where several specialty stats stood out, Wake Forest’s 16 second-chance points was another critical one to do so. The Deacs out-rebounded Notre Dame 37-35, pulling down 13 offensive boards. Andrew Carr had five of them, finishing the afternoon with 11 total and 12 points for the double-double.

“I think it was really important to establish,” Carr said. “We knew coming in and playing [Notre Dame] before that that’s what they like to do a lot of, being super physical. The guards get in there, pump feet, pivot, be physical with you, try to draw fouls and things like that. Coming into the game, we knew that’s what the game was gonna be like…We were battle tested and ready.”

The physicality Wake Forest prepared for was one it undoubtedly succeeded in, with Carr and Efton Reid combining for 20 points on offense. The Deacs finished with 38 of its 72 points in the paint.

“I thought we hurt them at the rim,” Forbes said. “We made an emphasis on getting the ball inside when they doubled us. We wanted to finish at the rim because they had a small guy at the rim.”

Right before the first media timeout @apc_andrew pic.twitter.com/NL7e30SQXg — Wake Forest Men's Basketball (@WakeMBB) March 13, 2024

In addition to the work on the inside, defeating Notre Dame meant handling the threats from the outside. Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry accounted for over half of their team’s points in Tuesday afternoon’s first-round win over Georgia Tech. The two were a combined 8-14 from three.

The following day, Wake Forest held the pair to 1-6 each behind the arc.

“This game, we wanted to make Burton a passer, not let him get downhill in the ball screen and the zoom action,” Forbes said. “I thought we did, for the most part, a really good job of that. We weren’t in the drop this time. We were up to touch, not letting him turn the corner. We switched our matchups. We let Cameron guard Shrewsberry. Boopie [Miller] did an unbelievable job on Burton. I thought that was a big thing for us.”

Notre Dame only shot 26% on threes, with six makes in the first half. After halftime, the Irish went 0-8. They only made five shots total in the second half, finishing the day at 28.6% from the field.

“They just got a couple of open ones on some of our rotations,” Hildreth said. “But we came in here at halftime, and in the media timeouts, we just talked about how we were going to adjust. We just made some slight adjustments. We played great defense as a team.”

With foul trouble a factor — three Deacons finished with four fouls, two for Notre Dame — the Wake Forest bench contributed at a larger-than-normal clip. Friedrichsen, Zach Keller and Matthew Marsh played a total of 43 minutes. Keller registered two blocks and a steal, while Friedrichsen supplemented the caused turnovers with a three-pointer and put-back two.

“It was maybe one of the most important things of the game,” Forbes said. “Especially when you’re in a tournament situation you’ve obviously got to have some bench production. A lot of times, I think we think bench production is just scoring points. It’s not.”

“It’s a huge focus,” Friedrichsen said of his steals. “I feel like that’s what keeps me on the floor coming off the beach. Defense leads to offense. If I’m impacting defense, it really translates [and] helps me on offense. Getting involved, it’s obviously a big piece.”

Notre Dame never led the entire game, much to do with Wake Forest coming out on fire from tip-off. The Deacons began on a 7-0 run. In turn, the Irish missed their first seven shots. By the under-12 media timeout, the lead was already out to 11. And, while that mattered, with Wake Forest’s history, keeping that heat in the second half was the real edge.

“The second half of the other games, the away games, we started off slow,” Miller said. “But I feel like this half, the coaches told us about the emphasis they wanted to put on defending, finishing out strong, coming out with rebounds, scoring the ball. I feel like we did that perfectly in the second half.”

“We talked about it,” Forbes added. “I think it was about the same score on the road at Notre Dame…Yeah, it’s time to change, time to grow up, whatever you want to use. It’s go time. I thought we came out and did a really good job establishing on both ends of the court in the second half and not relying on just our offense or our defense to win the game.”

In the “survive and advance” times of March, Wake Forest lives to see another day. Thursday afternoon, the Deacs will face another familiar foe — Pitt. In the context of NCAA Tournament hopes, it’s a massive game, but Forbes is only worried about one thing.

“What I’m worried about is getting to Friday,” he said. “I’m not worried about all that other stuff, and neither are [the players]...We came here to play on Friday and Saturday, and the only way to do that is to win on Wednesday and play on Thursday.”

Tip off is set for 2:30pm ET on ESPN2.