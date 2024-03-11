Hunter Sallis Voted First Team All-ACC

Wake Forest junior guard Hunter Sallis has been voted First Team All-ACC by the ACC Media.

Sallis was one of the best scorers in the league this season, leading the Deacs with 18.3 points per game, while shooting 50% from the floor, 42% from beyond the arc, and 80% from the free throw line. He finished the regular season 5th in the ACC in points per game and was first among non-post players in field goal percentage (8th overall). Sallis scored in double figures in all but one game this season and scored a career high 33 points in a win over NC State in February. He also put together one of the most efficient scoring performances in Wake Forest history, scoring 29 points on 11-13 shooting from the floor in Wake’s 83-79 win over Duke.

Sallis also came in second for the Most Improved Player award, behind just Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin. Obviously, the increase in playing time was a large factor, but the Gonzaga transfer improved his scoring by almost 14 points per game and shot almost 20% better from beyond the arc in his first season at Wake Forest.

Sallis becomes the third straight transfer guard for Wake Forest to be voted First Team All-ACC, joining Alondes Williams and Tyree Appleby. You can see the rest of the ACC awards here.

