Wake Forest can’t overcome six-run fifth, falls to Duke

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – It seemed like it was gone. Then, suddenly, it wasn’t. With the game abruptly back on the line in the final innings though, Wake Forest couldn’t find the winning formula, falling to Duke 10-8 and dropping its season-opening ACC series.

“I don’t think we can play worse than we played this weekend,” coach Tom Walter said postgame. “But we gave ourselves a chance to win each and every game, so we’ll get better. We’ll clean some of this up.”

In the eighth inning, trailing by just a run, Wake Forest faced a pivotal bases-loaded, two-out situation with Seaver King at the plate. Mid at-bat, Duke head coach Chris Pollard was tossed arguing balls and strikes, but that left King waiting to complete his trip to the batters’ box. He struck out, and the Deacs were sent packing without a key run.

“Seaver’s the guy we want up in that situation,” Walter said. “He’s a good fastball hitter, and he got a fastball to hit. He just didn’t. Again, the process was good, he just didn’t connect.”

The Deacs’ final trip to the plate — trailing by two — also saw opportunity on the horizon. Jake Reinisch led the inning off with a triple, and Jack Winnay walked. With no outs and runners on the corners, Wake Forest had a string of game-winning runs represented at the plate.

Not a single one delivered. Charlie Beilenson, Duke’s reliable closer, struck out Austin Hawke, Javar Williams and Cameron Gill in order.

“Austin was late on the fastball and then chased the breaking ball…” Walter said. “He had a couple of fast balls hit early in that at-bat and just couldn’t get on time. Javar, that’s a tough matchup for Javar. Beilenson got ahead with two changeups and then threw the fastball past. Gilly… took a breaking ball he probably should have swung at and then obviously chased the breaking ball out of the zone to end the game.”

The Final Out pic.twitter.com/c8k6d4w1bn — Duke Baseball (@DukeBASE) March 10, 2024

Wake Forest trailed by just a run after the fourth inning. Little did the team know 11 Duke batters would come to the plate, or that the one-score deficit would turn to seven.

Freshman Haiden Leffew started the inning on the mound, but a walk and back-to-back singles sent him to the dugout. With the bases loaded, fellow first-year Andrew Koshy got an out, but also walked home a run, before being pulled.

Will Gervase was the next Deacon to struggle in the inning, issuing three walks, a wild pitch and allowing four runs, one of which was the result of an error that could’ve gotten Wake Forest out of the inning. Three of Gervase’s runs occurred with two outs.

“It was hard to watch,” Walter said. “I feel bad for all the guys that were out there…we didn’t execute behind them. If we get in [the dugout] 6-2, it’s a totally different game instead of 9-2.”

The fifth inning was a microcosm of a consistent struggle throughout the day on finding the strike zone. Wake Forest gave up 14 walks, three wild pitches and two hit batters.

“Tough to win a ballgame when you got 16 free passes,” Walter said. “We just didn’t throw nearly enough strikes today.

“Part of that was we threw some guys in there today that hadn’t really been pitching in these situations…We had to throw those guys in there because our bullpen got stretched the last two days…But, I’ve got to do a better job managing our bullpen. That’s what it comes down to.”

That bullpen is expected to be bolstered by Joe Ariola, who is slated to return Tuesday in a midweek clash at Coastal Carolina, per Walter. Crawford Wade and Hudson Lee are further behind that timeline.

With the result of the game seemingly decided with that half-inning, Wake Forest came back in the bottom of the fifth with a blazing response. Two walks and a double loaded the bases with no outs, and Reinisch put the first run on the board on ball four. Winnay connected for an RBI single and Hawke recorded another on a fielder’s choice.

Williams stepped to the plate with one out and two on. He laced a triple to right-center field. Suddenly, Duke’s potentially insurmountable lead was down to two.

The fifth inning was the fight Walter wanted to see out of his team.

“I liked the energy,” he said. “We gave up the six and we came right back and scored five. I was obviously pleased with our energy and our effort. We stayed engaged in the game and then fought to the end. Clearly we fell short, but at the same time, we battled.”

Wake Forest used seven arms after its starter, Michael Massey, left the game. The junior could only muster two innings with three hits, four walks and three runs, though just one was earned.

“Our bullpen needs to throw the ball better than it’s been throwing,” Walter said. “It hurt only getting three-and-two-thirds out of [Josh] Hartle and getting the two out of Massey. It’s gonna be really hard to win a weekend series when you get five-and-two-thirds out of two starters.”

Per Walter, Massey may have been bothered by some form of back injury.

“I mean, I hope he’s okay health wise,” he said. “I think that’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to be a roller coaster. Last week, he felt really good. This week, he didn’t feel as good in his work leading up… Until he gets 100% healthy, I think this is what you’re gonna see. You’re gonna see a good outing and then you’re gonna see a not-so-good outing.”

A potential double-play ball that would’ve ended Massey’s final inning wasn’t so on a misfired throw from second base to first, allowing one runner to score on the play. Another was plated later in the inning.

“When you had the free passes and the [poor] defense, I don’t know that Duke earned a single run today,” Walter said. “It’s hard to say that out loud, seeing as we gave up 10. So disappointing day on the mound, and defensively for sure.”

Tuesday, Wake Forest will travel to face Coastal Carolina. This coming weekend, it’s another daunting series, this time away from home, at No. 13 Virginia.

Extra Bases: Tom Walter on Marek Houston’s injury postgame: “We won’t have him Tuesday, for sure.” ... Said Houston wanted to pinch hit today, but wasn’t allowed to out of precaution.