Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech

It’s never easy. A win at Notre Dame wasn’t going to solidify Wake Forest’s bid to the NCAA Tournament, nor did a loss ruin the team’s chances. Funny enough, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, who some have cast as enemy No. 1, still had the Deacs in his “Last Four Byes” come Thursday afternoon.

What the loss in South Bend emphasizes is how tenuous this path to the dance is for Wake Forest. Slipping up is a scary road. Is 3-0 needed? Probably not. Is 2-1 absolutely necessary? Most likely. But, the reality is, there comes a time when you have to stop wondering how many losses you can afford and just start winning the games needed to get you to the promise land.

That starts Saturday. For Wake Forest to dance, it’s always been about the team taking the reins of its season and driving things forward. Never letting up, never letting go. It’s time to claim what the Deacs have shown they deserve so many times at home. Now, it’s about earning it on the road.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (18-10, 10-7), Virginia Tech (15-13, 7-10 ACC)

Date: Sat. March 2

Time: 5:30pm ET

Location: Cassell Coliseum; Blacksburg, VA

Broadcast: The CW

History

The 2020-21 season, Steve Forbes’ first at Wake Forest, saw two losses come at the hands of the Hokies, and neither were relatively close. The Deacs fell 64-40 and 84-46. Since then, though, Wake Forest has beaten Virginia Tech three-straight seasons. That includes an 80-61 away drubbing in 2021-22, the year VT went on to win the ACC Tournament and December’s 23-point win.

The Metrics

Much has changed since the last time Wake Forest played the Hokies months ago. Back then, the metrics all pointed toward Virginia Tech. Now, it’s the other way around. The Deacs are 34 spots better than the Hokies in KenPom, 33 in NET.

Virginia Tech is a strong offensive team at No. 39 in KenPom, with defense not lagging behind by much. Mike Young’s team is balanced. The Hokies’ effective field-goal percentage is in the top 50, joining a strong rate from two-point range. The threes aren’t bad either. Virginia Tech is the No. 5 squad in the nation from the free-throw line. It is average with turnovers and seldom gets offensive rebounds.

Defensively, Virginia Tech isn’t one for causing turnovers or blocks, and opponents hover around the mean on shooting. The Hokies are average in bench minutes and two-foul participation rates in the first half.

The Games

Q1: 3-8

Q2: 2-4

Q3: 4-1

Q4: 6-0

Best Win: 71-62 victory over Iowa State (Nov. 24, Neutral)

Worst Loss: 74-66 defeat to Notre Dame (Feb. 10, Away)

The Lineup

Since conference play began, Virginia Tech has whittled its lineup down to a strong seven-man rotation with the ability to get up to eight or nine in any given game. Sean Pedulla, Hunter Cattoor and MJ Collins all are playing over 30 minutes per contest.

The Starters

G Sean Pedulla

Pedulla is the machine for Virginia Tech as the main ball-handling guard. He boasts the highest usage on the team at 31% of possessions per KenPom, No. 32 in the country. He’s averaging 15.7 points per game, 40% from the field and 4.4 assists.

His three-point shooting is solid as well; he’s knocked down 34% of 134 attempts. The turnover count is a team-high by a wide margin, though.

G Hunter Cattoor

Cattoor is the other key guard of the leading Hokie duo. While Pedulla leads the team in possession usage, Cattoor sits at the top for minutes per contest with 32.6. He’s started all but one contest for Virginia Tech, averaging 13.7 points-per-game, a 47% field-goal rate and is a sharpshooter from deep, knocking down 42% of his attempts. Cattoor leads the team in threes by a healthy amount.

G MJ Collins

Collins, at 28 minutes per game, is not a big scoring piece of the Virginia Tech lineup, but still plays an important role as the third guard.

F Robbie Beran

Beran, who works in tandem with Mylyjael Poteat at the four, opened the season as a starter, then came off the bench. Now he’s back in the starting five. Beran is averaging just 21.9 minutes per game, but is a strong shooter both overall (46%) and from three (32.8%). He leads the team in fouls, but does pick up a fair amount of rebounds.

C Lynn Kidd

Like Pedulla, Kidd is a premier player for Virginia Tech, averaging 23 minutes, 65.6% on field goals, 12.9 points-per-game and 6.5 rebounds. At 6’10”, he is relative in height — but slightly smaller — than Andrew Carr and Wake Forest center Efton Reid. That matchup will prove to be critical in the paint.

The Depth Pieces

G Tyler Nickel

Nickel is a name many ACC folks will recognize despite this being his first year with the Hokies — he transferred from North Carolina this past offseason. He averages 25 minutes per game and is proving to be one of the team’s best three-point threats at 40%. After starting several games early on in the season, Nickel’s come off the bench in the past 12.

F Mylyjael Poteat

Poteat fills the role of Mekhi Long, who hasn’t played since Jan. 20. The big is averaging 65% from the field.

Essex’s Take, Keys to the Game

Wake Forest is on the edge of the NCAA Tournament. Likely, in the next week-and-a-half, the Deacs will determine whether this season’s destiny lies in March Madness or back to the NIT. It’s that close.

Now is the time for Wake Forest to decide which possibility becomes reality. The Deacs are a very talented basketball team. Some games, it has 100% looked like a squad that deserves to go to the dance. Others, Wake Forest has collapsed for inexplicable road losses.

Now is the moment to finally go one way or the other. Does Wake Forest deserve to return to the NCAA Tournament? If so, who is going to will them over the mountain top? Who is going to make a stand on the road and win a game that’s not quite a “must win,” but one you absolutely want to have? Can the Deacs be more than just another case of the maybe’s?

It’s time to chart the path at Virginia Tech. It’s either put up or shut up for Wake Forest. 40 minutes to find the answer.

Hold the Virginia Tech shooting in check

Virginia Tech has a bevy of talented shooters, especially from deep. Hunter Cattoor is hitting 42% from three, Tyler Nickel 40%, Sean Pedulla 34. Wake Forest largely held those scoring threats at bay in the 23-point December victory in Winston-Salem. Cattoor went 1-3 from long distance, Pedulla — who shot 2-8 on the afternoon — 1-4.

Especially with the disparity of Wake Forest’s shooting percentage away from home, which is far different than the stellar rates in the Joel, the Deacs need to find ways to limit the Virginia Tech scoring. You can’t allow the Hokies to get hot and run you out of the gym. At the very least, make them beat you somewhere other than outside the arc.

Make Virginia Tech beat you on the inside

To the above point, nearly half of Virginia Tech’s points in December came from the paint. That worked pretty well; the Hokies only scored 63 total. Wake Forest has two highly talented defensive bigs in Efton Reid and Andrew Carr. Though Lynn Kidd is a dynamic player on the inside, I far prefer Wake Forest’s chances at managing Virginia Tech’s scoring with those two, as opposed to playing catch up on the outside.

If Virginia Tech is going to win this game with its offense, make Kidd beat you, not Cattoor or Pedulla.

Bring the bench back to life

In South Bend, Wake Forest’s bench was not at the level Steve Forbes needed it to be. The Deacs only got three points out of it — off a Damari Monsanto three-pointer — and the bench combined for a -27 point differential. Some of that surely overlapped, but it’s still an astounding number.

Parker Friedrichsen could never get his shot going, nor could Monsanto aside from the one make, and he got into trouble with four fouls. Matthew Marsh just didn’t seem to have it.

Wake Forest needs more. At this point in the year, depth is critical. The Deacs cannot rely on the starting five to carry them to victory. Someone needs to back them up. And, when two of those players are three-point snipers, them picking it up could mean a heavy influx of points.

Where’s the confidence

In the second half of Tuesday’s loss, Wake Forest seemingly lacked confidence. Perhaps that comes when the open shots simply aren’t going. Maybe it was something else.

Regardless, it cannot be understated how much this game matters. Wake Forest needs to come out with a fire lit in its stomach. The Deacs are talented; they are very good. Sometimes it seems like they forget that. Confidence must be at a high to go steal one on the road.

Put Wake Forest on your back

That confidence means someone taking it upon themself to raise Wake Forest to the finish line. Hunter Sallis, multiple times, has been that guy, literally carrying the Deacs on his back. He certainly did it against Duke. Boopie Miller has done it too, as has Andrew Carr. Cam Hildreth has been a huge factor when he plays within himself.

It didn’t happen for Wake Forest at Notre Dame, and the Deacs lost. When the bell sounds, someone has to be the leader of the fight. Someone has to have an “I’m him” attitude and take over. It can be Sallis, it could be someone else, but at least one player has to make that active decision to be the best guy on the court.

Win in the aggregate

Basketball, in its most simple form, is an easy game to process. Score more points than your opponent. In reality, and especially in the December win over Virginia Tech, Wake Forest won the game in the aggregate — in the secondary statistics.

The Hokies turned the ball over 19 times on nine steals and Wake Forest scored 23 points off them. The Deacs rattled off 18 second-chance points, largely due to 11 offensive rebounds. The team largely stayed out of foul trouble and avoided costly turnovers. They didn’t miss free throws.

There’s your aggregate. Win there again, you win the game.

The aggregate is also where Wake Forest’s points originate from. Lynn Kidd is a very good offensive forward. That doesn’t exactly translate to the defensive end. The Deacs will have a decided advantage on the inside of their offense with both Efton Reid and Andrew Carr. Attack that.

Prediction

As we’ve gone down the stretch of this season, I’ve talked endlessly about how Wake Forest has to earn trust to be picked on the road. It hasn’t done that. It’s truly hard to comprehend how some of these losses have manifested, yet they’ve continually happened.

With that in mind, I’d be hard-pressed to pick the Deacs to win in Blacksburg. Yet, here I am. Steve Forbes is a coach that knows how to galvanize his team when it needs it most. This is absolutely one of those times. Wake Forest is on the precipice of utter jubilation or abject disappointment.

Every moment when the Deacs have had to step up and make their season, they’ve done so. I think they’ll do it again. There’s little justification here. In fact, I feel like I’m picking against a strong portion of my brain here. But I can’t imagine a Wake Forest team of this talent missing the NCAA Tournament. It feels like a win in Blacksburg could put the dance right in front of Forbes’ team.

There’s no rhyme or reason. There’s just a feeling. It probably won’t be pretty. It’ll likely be ugly as hell. But sometimes, you have to go with your gut.

Wake Forest wins 67-65