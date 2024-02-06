Wake Forest beats down Georgia Tech 80-61

Final remote coverage story for quite some time. Quick recap below.

Georgia Tech rattled home the first bucket of the game with 19:01 remaining in the opening half. For the next 8:45, the Yellow Jackets didn’t score a single point. Wake Forest put up 23-straight, rocketing the team on a 46-20 first half run that ended in a 80-51 victory.

Georgia Tech’s next points, to get to four on the game, were from the free-throw line — the team didn’t record its second field goal until the 4:10 mark. By that point, following another 10-0 run, Wake Forest led by 27.

The Yellow Jackets shot 4-29 from the floor in the first half, but rose to 42% in the second. Wake Forest consistently hit roughly half of its shots all night.

All five Wake Forest starters finished the game with double-digit scoring; Cameron Hildreth led with 17. Andrew Carr recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists. Damari Monsanto joined the starters in double-digits with 11 points.

The Demon Deacons found success in the paint, dropping 46 points on the inside. Defensively, Wake Forest held Georgia Tech to its rough shooting night with the help of a blitz package on high-set picks. Efton Reid performed well in that scheme, while also notching 10 points.

Midway through the second half, the Deacons reached their highest lead of the night, 38, before a stretch of Georgia Tech scoring tightened the victory to 29 points.

Additionally, Wake Forest kept its turnover rate (8) and fouls low, while out-rebounding the Jackets 42-31.

Next up for the Deacs is a chance at revenge, with NC State traveling to the Joel. Tipoff is set for 4pm Saturday on ACC Network.