Wake Forest’s shooting expires in loss to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN – This one had trap game all over it. Wake Forest, coming off its biggest win in years, traveling north on a short turnaround to face a team playing far better than its record. Combine that with a complete deflation of the offense out of halftime, and there you have it — a 70-65 loss that seemed like a possibility for the final 18 minutes.

After a lightning hot first half shooting the ball — the Deacons hit 58.6% — Wake Forest came crashing back to Earth in the second, going 8-30 and mustering just 22 points.

Cam Hildreth and Boopie Miller both shined in the opening 20 minutes, combining for 24 points. Out of the locker room, the duo totaled less than a third of that. Miller added two turnovers to finish the night with four, a third of Wake Forest’s 12.

Hunter Sallis, after lighting Duke up for 29 points Saturday, never found any momentum. He finished 2-11 from the field and added four turnovers, including a critical one with 49 seconds to go. His attempt to cut the Irish lead to two with 15 seconds remaining fell short. It was his first shot since the 7:33 mark of the half.

From the Notre Dame side, Markus Burton had the Deacs’ number with 31 points.

The loss will likely negate a solid portion of the tournament movement Wake Forest saw after its home victory over Duke. The room for error has thinned heavily. Now, a critical road test awaits at Virginia Tech — one final shot for the Deacons to prove it can win in another team’s gym.

Until then, it’s back to the drawing board for Wake Forest.