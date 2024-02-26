Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Notre Dame

Well, Saturday was about as good as it gets. Wake Forest needed a marquee win, and the Deacs went and took it, defeating Duke 83-79 to maintain an undefeated 15-0 record in the Joel. In doing so, Wake Forest rocketed itself up from the outside of the bubble looking in to a single-digit seed projection by most bracketologists. Not bad for a day’s work.

The Deacs are No. 19 in KenPom, 24 in Torvik, 25 in NET and received the fifth-most votes of unranked teams in Monday’s AP poll. As of now, Torvik gives Wake Forest a 94% chance of making the NCAA Tournament. A win does little to ramp that number up, but it would keep the Deacs from a loss that would negate some of the incredible work they did this past week.

It’s a trap game in South Bend. After everything Wake Forest has done, the next two weeks are the time to keep the foot on the gas pedal and leave no question. Wake is a tournament team. I believe they are a team that could shake things up in March Madness, but it needs to solidify the bid first. Tuesday is the initial step on that path.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC) vs Notre Dame (10-17, 5-11 ACC)

Date: Tuesday Feb. 27

Time: 9pm ET

Location: Purcell Pavilion; South Bend, IN

Broadcast: ACC Network

History

Ever since a defeat in the COVID-shortened season of 2020-21, Steve Forbes’ Demon Deacons have gone 3-0 against Notre Dame, including a 81-64 rout of the Irish in South Bend last year. Damari Monsanto was the key cog of that victory, knocking down eight of his 13 three-point attempts in a 28-point effort.

Wake Forest will be a Quad 1 game for Notre Dame; this year, the Irish are 0-7 in such contests.

The Metrics

Wake Forest outranks the Irish in just about any metric category, including overall KenPom (19 to 136) and NET (25 to 142). Notre Dame is actually a very strong defensive team, ranking No. 33 in KP. It holds opponents to a 47.8 effective field-goal percentage, in the top 50. The Irish also limit offensive rebounds and opposing free-throw attempts. They don’t cause many turnovers, though.

The offense is a different story; it’s not very good, ranking No. 267 with low shooting metrics and bad turnover numbers. Steals and blocks are a common occurrence. The offense works at a slow pace, nearly reaching the tempo of Virginia. A high percentage of the Irish’s points are coming from behind the arc.

Notre Dame is above average in bench minutes and has one of the lowest D1-experience rates in the country.

The Games

Q1: 0-7

Q2: 2-3

Q3: 4-5

Q4: 4-2

Best Win: 76-54 victory over Virginia (Dec. 30, Home)

Worst Loss: 65-45 defeat to The Citadel (Dec. 19, Home)

The Lineup

Notre Dame is a team that mixes it up with their lineup combos on the court; the Irish only have two players averaging more than 26 minutes per game — Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry. None of the players stand out for their overall shooting stats, but the team does have some three-point snipers.

The Starters

G Markus Burton

The 5’11” freshman has been phenomenal in year one for coach Micah Shrewsberry, averaging over 33 minutes and 16.7 points per game, both team highs. The FG% (41.4) and 3PT% (29.6) are both fine, but Burton shoots at an incredibly high volume, taking 15 attempts per contest.

Make that three Rookie of the Week honors for @NDmbb's Markus Burton!



Scored a game-high 28 points and a season-high tying 8 assists against Syracuse



https://t.co/g7MNV919OV pic.twitter.com/R0L0jcYjn9 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 26, 2024

It’s a bit of a mixed bag with the secondary statistics. Burton rebounds down well for his size, but leads the team in fouls and turnovers. Conversely, he also leads in assists and steals.

Burton is utilized on 33.4% of Notre Dame’s possessions, the sixth-highest in the country.

G Braeden Shrewsberry

Shrewsberry, another freshman, has caught on well with the Irish of late, starting the past five ACC games. He gives his father 27 minutes per game to go with 10 points. Shrewsberry is a serious three-point threat; 174 of his 230 shots have come from that range, and he’s making them at a 38.5% clip.

F Tae Davis

Davis is the second-leading rebounder for the Irish, averaging a touch over five per game. He’s a pretty sound shooter at 47.5%, but the taking of 33 threes with a 15% connection rate is…interesting.

The forward does put up a solid eight-plus points per game.

F Carey Booth

Booth has started the past four ACC games for Notre Dame, but only averages 18.6 minutes per appearance. The shooting numbers don’t jump off the page (40% 2PT, 26.5% 3PT), but he did nearly hit double-digit points in the Irish’s past two contests.

The near 50 free-throw percentage is a huge concern.

F Kebba Njie

Njie, at 6’10”, is a low-volume shooter, but does provide a presence in the paint. He adds a team-high 48 offensive rebounds.

The Depth Pieces

G J.R. Konieczny

Konieczny is one of the more experienced players in this Notre Dame lineup as a junior, and is playing 25 minutes per game. He’s started 19 games this season, but has come off the bench in the past five, including just seven minutes in this weekend’s loss to Syracuse. His shooting volume is the least out of the starting guards, but higher than the recently inserted Carey. He takes a fair amount of attempts and the split between twos and threes is nearly even.

At 6’7”, Konieczny averages seven rebounds per game.

G Julian Roper

Roper is a consistent piece of the Irish’s lineup off the bench, averaging 25 minutes per contest. He’s a strong shooter from three-point range; over half of his shots come from there. The rebounding is solid, the fouling not so much. Roper’s free-throw shooting is most-concerning for a guard.

G Logan Imes

Imes is an impactful ball distributor, recording the second-most assists on the team. He’s not much of a threat to score.

F Matt Zona

Zona doesn’t take many shots, more than half are from three. The percentage from behind the arc is pretty good, though, at 31%.

Essex’s Take/Keys to the Game

Winning your biggest game in years is pretty great, but that also opens the opportunity for getting too high. “Never too high, never too low” has been a mantra that I’ve talked about multiple times this season.

Steve Forbes clearly thought about it too. In the weekly ACC media/coaches call, Forbes said he didn’t bring up the Duke win in the team’s meeting Sunday. Instead, he “went in and talked about Notre Dame, and on we went.” He also referenced his team’s maturity in the call, along with their ability to block out the noise.

That’s what Wake Forest will have to do for the Tuesday game. The Deacs have rocketed up the rankings and have gone from the bad side of the NCAA Tournament conversation to the good. For the wrong team, that type of noise can create complacency. Forbes’ expectation is that the noise won’t even make it in the building.

Notre Dame isn’t a great team, but it can cause the Deacons trouble. The tough part of Wake Forest’s tournament situation is no one really knows how much room for error there is. With a game like this, the best thing is to not make that a question and just win.

Win. Just win.

Start hot, it’s a game-changer

Notre Dame is such a slow-moving basketball team. When the game works at the Irish’s pace, it’s certainly beneficial toward them, especially when playing a team that can move fast like Wake Forest.

Syracuse did a good job at showing how to break that Notre Dame game plan. In the opening minutes of the game, the Orange went on a 24-4 run. Later in the first half, Syracuse piled on with another streak, 17-2. By the end of the first half, Syracuse led 49-29.

This forced the Irish to completely abandon their slow pace of play and pick it up, thus leaning more into what most opponents’ preference would be. A faster game is something Wake Forest would definitely prefer.

Full disclosure, the increased speed worked to Notre Dame’s benefit in the second half — it scored 56 points. But that likely won’t occur again. Wake Forest should get this matchup moving fast early. That’s the Deacons’ game, and should make it easier to win.

Get out fast, get it to the paint

In Notre Dame’s film from the ‘Cuse game, the Orange exploited the Irish defense by getting up and out fast in transition. Notre Dame struggled to get back and Syracuse had some pretty easy buckets (13 fastbreak points) as a result. Wake Forest sure loves its transition offense, so sticking to that should be beneficial.

Finish strong



ESPN pic.twitter.com/f0aSJoOSpx — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 24, 2024

Also, Notre Dame seems porous in the paint. There’s seemingly a lack of aggressiveness and an aversion to physicality. Syracuse scored 50 (!) points on the inside Saturday. Wake has some big-man who can score — Efton Reid and Andrew Carr — who could have some success. The Deacs also boast a trio of guards who are not afraid of the drive in Boopie Miller, Hunter Sallis and Cam Hildreth.

Picturing this game, it seems like going to the paint over and over and over is the way.

Defend your own paint

Notre Dame wasn’t too bad with their own scoring on the inside, mostly because of the height in the starting lineup. Carey Booth and Kebba Njie are both 6’10”. Tae Davis is one inch shorter. That’s three pretty large presences that a team can stick in the paint. The trio is averaging about 18 points per game, which isn’t a large number, but it’s a group Wake Forest needs to keep an eye on.

Plus, it’ll be interesting to see which Deacons guard draws the size difference if Notre Dame keeps it big.

Sourcing threes

Hunter Sallis has shot no worse than 40% from three in any of Wake Forest’s past five contests. He hit 5-6 in the win over Duke, 3-3 against Pitt and 4-6 in the NC State revenge game. The question is: when Sallis isn’t your three-point guy, where are they going to come from?

Obviously, that answer is Parker Friedrichsen and Damari Monsanto. Friedrichsen was successful against Pitt, going 3-4, but wasn’t much of a shooting factor against Duke or Virginia. Monsanto is still trying to find consistency after a return from a prior season-ending injury.

Having those both be a threat to take some of the weight off Sallis would be huge. It’s also key to have additional options the Irish have to consider covering hard.

Prediction

Wake Forest’s struggles on the road are well-known. Tuesday, though Notre Dame is not a top-tier opponent, will be a look into how the Deacs handle being away from Winston-Salem after their season-defining week at the Joel.

I think Duke was a turning point. Everyone knows what that game meant, but Steve Forbes preaches the next game is the most important one. I don’t foresee his team neglecting that mindset.

This is a critical time for Wake Forest to keep the foot on the pedal. I see the offense doing that in South Bend.

Wake Forest wins 71-63