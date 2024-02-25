Wake Forest wins 9-6, sweeps Dayton

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The top of the Wake Forest order is a well-known quantity. Nick Kurtz and Seaver King are names that have been discussed all offseason. Adam Tellier has shined early. A major question mark is the bottom of the lineup. On Sunday, those hitters were the driving force of the Deacons’ offense, accounting for six of the eight RBI in Wake Forest’s 9-6 series-sweeping victory over Dayton.

“We know the top of our lineup is going to be what they are,” Jack Winnay said postgame. “Those guys absolutely bang. So our approach is to have tough at-bats. Be really hard to get out. And the results are gonna come.”

After opening the season 1-7 from the plate, Winnay found the bat in Friday’s victory with a home run, but kept the party going Sunday with two more. His first was part of a five-run second inning for the Deacons, and his center-field blast in the seventh essentially put away the Flyers for good.

“Really good to see him homer to center field that way,” coach Tom Walter said. “Stayed on an off-speed pitch, hit two off-speed pitches for home runs, which is really encouraging.”

“I was working with [hitting coach] Bill [Cilento] a lot through the week, just trying to get stuff right, because I knew my swings were good,” Winnay added. “Just the fly was a little too high. So we were just trying to get it down a little bit in BP, and the hitters had a whole different attitude to practice the past couple of weeks. We started off slow, and we definitely picked it up.”

North Carolina transfer Austin Hawke has flourished in his first two weekends with Wake Forest, and it continued Sunday. The sophomore went 3-4 at the plate, knocking in two runs. Six-hole hitting DH Tate Ballestero added two hits for a 2-3 afternoon.

“Austin has done a great job for us,” Walter said. “Got some clutch hits for us and has done a really good job moving the ball around the field, running the bases as well. Playing solid defense. Austin’s off to a really good start.”

In the process of ramping back up after a minor triceps injury, Michael Massey threw 61 pitches in four innings of work, earning the win. In a near flawless outing, he punched out nine batters, but gave up a solo home run in the fourth to go with just two hits.

“Really pleased with Michael Massey today,” Walter said. “Looked more like his old self, for sure. Pitch count ran up there in the fourth inning. We considered sending him back out there for a fifth, but just didn’t feel like we needed to push the envelope this early.”

Per Walter, the plan is to work Massey up to 75 pitches next weekend and have him at 90 for the opening of conference play.

Freshman Josh Gunther followed Massey with 1.2 hitless innings, including two strikeouts, and fellow first year Cam Nelson was solid in 1.1 innings of action.

“Command of the zone,” Massey said. “Those guys are really nasty. Question mark is the consistency and they’ve shown it. Seeing those guys in the zone makes me happy.”

Zach Johnston and Blake Morningstar both struggled out of the bullpen afterward. Johnston gave up a two-run homer, but was able to work out of the eighth inning. Morningstar, in his second career appearance, went home run-single-home run to open the ninth. After allowing an additional base runner via walk, he was pulled for David Falco, who slammed the door shut.

Walter did provide positive news on the bullpen front postgame, noting Will Gervase should be on the board Tuesday for a couple batters. Crawford Wade is expected to be back in the next week, or by Georgetown. Joe Ariola is a little less clear, but Walter hopes to have him pitching within the next four to six games.

Though the bottom of the batting card was the story for Wake Forest, King continued his solid weekend with a two-run shot to left in the fourth.

Wake Forest is back in action Tuesday afternoon for a mid-week contest with North Carolina A&T. First pitch is set for 4pm.