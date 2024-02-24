Wake Forest strikes last, defeats Duke 83-79

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Wake Forest fans had been waiting for a game of this level and importance for at least half a decade, as evidenced by a sell-out crowd of 14,744, the largest in program history. As for the team itself, the Demon Deacons have been preparing for this moment all season. And, for every Duke jab, every punch, Wake Forest got up and struck back. When it mattered most, it was the Deacs who hit last.

In a four-point victory, 83-79, the lead changed 14 times. Wake Forest withstood an 8-0 run and as much as a six-point deficit. With 6:23 to go, Duke held a single-possession advantage. In response, Andrew Carr and Cam Hildreth hit back-to-back threes. Wake Forest never trailed again.

For coach Steve Forbes’ team, it was an amalgamation of every other thing that has happened this season, the good and bad.

“That’s the culmination of all your work,” he said postgame. “We’ve been in those moments before, and we’ve done well. Sometimes we haven’t. We’re correcting our errors on the fly. Sometimes [this season] it was ‘well, we gave up too many offensive rebounds. We gave up transition points. We didn’t get back. Oh, we turned it over.’

“They know it, and they corrected it. Sometimes it’s just not real complicated. It’s just doing certain things the right way. I think all the big games we’ve been in — we’ve been in a lot, we’re gonna be in some more — has prepared us for what happened today.”

No player was more prepared than Hunter Sallis, who missed just two shots in 39 minutes of game action. The star guard knocked down 11 buckets, including five from three-point range, for 29 points.

“He’s just really good,” Forbes said. “It’s very rare to have a guy that can score at three different levels like that, like at a high, elite level. He is an elite player at the rim, off the dribble. He’s an elite pull-up jumper, which is probably the hardest of them all. And he’s a very competent three-point shooter off the catch and off the bounce. That’s hard. There’s very few guys that can do that. There’s very few guys that I’ve coached that could do that. He’s a real dude.”

“We knew we’d get shots like that,” Sallis noted. “My teammates did a great job making the one-more to me and finding me when I was open. They deserve all the credit.”

With the way Sallis has been playing lately, one shouldn’t be surprised with the performance, even one as brilliant as that. Pregame, though, was a little touch-and-go.

“Pregame, I didn’t really shoot it well in my workout,” Sallis said. “I didn’t really know the type of game I’d have. But I knew I’d come out and be aggressive. That was really my mentality coming into the game.”

Aggressiveness in getting the ball in the hands of Carr was equally a mentality for Wake Forest, especially after halftime. Following a 1-6 first half by the senior, the Deacs kept coming back to him — and his matchup against Mark Mitchell — in the second. Out of the locker room, Carr flipped the script, shooting 7-8 for 16 points.

“I try to forget whatever plays before, good or bad,” Carr said. “Try to forget and move on and do the best I can in the moment.

“We knew that they were going to be switching ball screens with Mitchell, and it allowed me to get an advantage down on the post. We knew that they wanted to double team too. When I was able to get into the post, it’s just going through the reads that we’ve been through in practice all week…[We] were able to find us and get us going on offense, and then from there, you’re in flow state, and that’s the best.”

“I got on his butt at halftime because he didn’t have a defensive rebound,” Forbes later added. “I didn’t say anything to him about his offense. That’s gonna come. I just thought he was shooting too many threes. Some of that is we gotta get him in the right spot, and we got him in the right spot, taking advantage of that matchup [with Mitchell]. When he got a couple baskets, and they gave a little bit more help, boom, ball comes out of his hand. That’s making the right decision.”

Joining Carr down low, Efton Reid took his 15-minute game in Durham weeks ago and more than doubled it to 33. The seven-foot center was 3-5 from the field and kept Kyle Filipowski from becoming a game-changer. When Reid was on the court, the Deacons were +16 in scoring differential, the most out of any player on the team.

“That’s the game…” Forbes said. “The game is those guys playing 33 minutes on the floor, and we’re a lot better team when they’re on the court.”

Managing Reid’s fouls was also a point of emphasis, with Forbes repeatedly taking him out despite a low count. Per Forbes, that one foul at halftime allowed him to take over one-on-one situations with Filipowski, thus eliminating some of the extra passes.

For all the lead changes in the game — along with Wake Forest never trailing after the 5:52 mark of the second half — it got close in the end. With just over a minute remaining, Boopie Miller made a bucket to up the lead to five. Seconds later, off a Sallis attempted alley-oop to Reid, and ensuing turnover, Filipowski banged a three to cut the deficit to two with 43 seconds remaining.

Wake Forest couldn’t score on the following possession, leaving Duke with a shot to win. Tyrese Proctor turned it over and committed the late foul, Sallis knocked down both free throws, and the Deacs danced.

On the topic of dancing, the win likely rockets Wake Forest into nearly every projected NCAA Tournament field out there. To Forbes, that isn’t incredibly important right now; there are four regular-season games left to be played.

To Jon Scheyer, it’s a discussion that shouldn’t be necessary.

“They’re a really good team…” the Duke head coach said. “They’re not respected the way they should be nationally.

“I do know that Wake, this win shouldn’t have validated them being in the tournament. You’re telling me if we won by two, if we bang in a three to win, all of a sudden they’re not a tournament team? We need to have some common sense. What are we following?”

Both are probably correct. Wake Forest looks like a tournament team, and the resume got a lot better this afternoon. It doesn’t change the fact that the road ahead is the road ahead. The Deacs travel to South Bend for a Tuesday evening battle against Notre Dame.

Carr said it best: “We’re not done yet.”

Extra Points: Following Wake Forest’s victory, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was seemingly injured during the court storm. Forbes said he didn’t see the collision, but felt badly it happened and spoke about his dislike for rushing the court altogether. Scheyer called for the banning of court storming … Forbes, Carr and Sallis all spoke to the record-breaking crowd and its impact on the game. Forbes said, “It’s what I dreamed of when I came here, to play meaningful games against Tobacco Road opponents…I just wanted to be a part of that. Most importantly, I wanted our fans to be able to experience that. Our students, I feel like that’s part of our responsibility, is to give the students a fun experience going to college here. How could that [win] not be fun?