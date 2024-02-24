Hunter Sallis, I Apologize

After the loss at Virginia, I said I thought Hunter Sallis had checked out mentally, and was already thinking about the NBA. Boy howdy, was I a gosh darn idiot (to put it extremely mildly). In the two games since, Sallis has tallied an insane 46 points on a combined 16-21 shooting, 8-9 from deep, and 6-6 from the line, as well as 6 assists and 10 boards. In two games. Against NCAA tournament teams.

But that doesn’t even tell the story. Today was one of the greatest individual single game performances I have EVER seen. Ever. In a 4 point win, Sallis was 11-13 shooting, 5-6 from deep, and made the two clutch game-sealing free throws. How is that even possible? Good Lord, man. Hunter Sallis didn’t check out. He has been dialed in on a level that I don’t know I’ve ever seen. So I’m gonna say it again.

I was wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong. And I apologize to Hunter, his family, his friends, any significant others he may have, any pets he’s got, his coaches past and present, his future agent, his teammates, the people who rightly stood up for him when I called him out like a dope in the heat of the moment, and anybody else who wants an apology. Line up, I don’t care, I’ll apologize all day. This team is the best Wake team I’ve seen since I was in school, bare minimum (class of 2009 for the record).

Essex will have more later, I’m sure. But there’ll be no more wondering IF the Deacs will make the tournament, only questions of seeding. And I hope Kyle Filipowski is alright, but I also hope the person that he shoved is also alright, because among all the pontificating about court storming, I don’t see anyone discussing that.

LET’S FREAKING GO. ON TO THE NEXT. GO DEACS.