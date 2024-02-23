Wake Forest responds with 14-2 win over Dayton

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – It started when the shadow began moving further on to the field; the batters could see better. It erupted in the fourth inning with seven runs, and continued with three in the fifth and two in the eighth — the Wake Forest bats were back.

The Deacons suffered a shocking and disappointing midweek defeat Tuesday in Greensboro. In the process of a 14-2 sprint past Dayton Friday, the takeaways from that game were solidified and put into action.

“We had a long team meeting on Wednesday and talked about our offensive approach and what we needed to do,” head coach Tom Walter said postgame. “We were really disappointed in our bats on Tuesday against Greensboro. So we needed to make some changes.”

Those changes came in the form of batting practice, where the team “competed.” It went from the “feel good” batting practices of the past — where the hitters knew what pitch was coming and tried to hit home runs — to at-bats that featured a mix of breaking balls, or in some cases, all off-speed pitches. There were rounds with two strikes, others where the batter had to be low, some with only fastballs.

“It was really just to stand in there and make those guys be accountable, and tell them that lineup decisions are going to be made based on your approach in batting practice,” Walter said. “So I was really happy. I mean, quite honestly, you see the guys that swung the bat well today, they were our highest performers in batting practice.”

Adam Tellier topped the list of those high performers Friday, knocking two home runs — one of which was an inside-the-parker — on three hits for four RBI. Jake Reinisch blasted a grand slam, with Marek Houston adding two RBI on two hits.

“We really took [the Tuesday loss] personally,” Tellier said. “We felt like we let our pitchers down… Going to practice Wednesday and Thursday, we knew we had to make some changes.

“Today, to be able to come out and give [Josh] Hartle some runs and let him do his thing was something that felt good for us. Hopefully we can keep it going, carrying it forward.”

Hartle had an up-and-down day on the mound in his second start as the Friday pitcher, giving up two runs, one earned in six innings. The junior had to work out of several jams.

In the second, Hartle handled a no-out, bases-loaded situation with a force at home, strikeout and groundout. In the following two innings, he turned potential blow-ups into just one run each.

“That’s just what he does,” Reinisch said. “He’s so good. Whenever it’s a situation like that, he’s gonna get us out. One run, zero runs, he’s not gonna make it blow up on him. So, just a credit to him and his composure.”

Following a solo home run allowed in the fourth, Hartle set down the final eight batters he faced.

Ben Shenosky followed behind Hartle, closing the game out in a one-hit, scoreless three innings, saving the remainder of the bullpen for the final two games of the weekend.

“Really happy with Ben…” Walter said. “It was nice to see him get his pitch count up if we ever needed a spot start on a Tuesday or [if we] want to move Haiden [Leffew] around. That gives us some options. He had four pitches going.”

Wake Forest will be back Saturday afternoon for the second game of the weekend series with Dayton. First pitch is set for 4pm.

Pinch Hits: Tom Walter noted that Seaver King is “close” to breaking through his hitting woes and getting hot at the plate … Several Wake Forest bullpen pitchers are near a return. Will Gervase should be available by the Tuesday game, per Walter, and Joe Ariola, Crawford Wade and Hudson Lee should not be too far behind, perhaps by the ACC-opening Duke series