Opportunity Awaits for Wake Forest this Weekend

Great moments are born from great opportunity. Those were the words (allegedly) uttered by USA hockey coach Herb Brooks 44 years ago to the day, just before the USA hockey team engineered one of the greatest moments in all of American sports. While the scale might be slightly smaller, the Deacs find themselves with their own opportunity to create a great moment this weekend against the Duke Blue Devils.

As it stands, Wake Forest is having a fairly good season. The Deacs are 19-7 overall and currently sit alone in 4th place in the ACC at 9-6. Despite Wake coming in at 27th in the NET and 21st in KenPom, many of the so-called “experts” have Wake Forest firmly on the bubble for making the NCAA Tournament; the reason: the lack of a marquee win. Wake’s current best win–and only Quad 1 win–is over the 29th ranked Florida Gators. With the Gators remaining schedule consisting of a couple of tough games against South Carolina and Alabama and a couple of games against a Vanderbilt team so bad that winning probably won’t move the needle no matter how big the margin, Florida is way too close to the 30th rank Q1 threshold for comfort. To ensure their spot in March Madness this season, the Deacs are going to need another big win. Enter the 8th ranked Duke Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils started the season off pretty slowly after returning almost all of their production from an ACC Championship team a season ago–Duke was just 5-3 in their first 8 games with road losses to unranked Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Since that loss in Atlanta, Duke has won 16 of their last 18 games and currently sit alone in 1st place in the ACC standings. Their only 2 losses in that span were a home game against Pitt, in which Jeremy Roach (14 ppg) and Mark Mitchell (13 ppg) did not play, and a road game against #3 North Carolina. Over that 18-game stretch, the Blue Devils are averaging over 80 points per game and are beating opponents by an average of 13 points. A win over this Duke team, currently ranked 12th in the NET rankings, would ensure that the Deacs have a quality Quad 1 win heading into Selection Sunday.

Saturday’s game presents a massive opportunity to put the Deacs back on the map, not just for this season, but for the future. The program has been trending upwards ever since Steve Forbes took over as head coach in 2020, and I’m confident that with his ability to pull gems out of the transfer portal every season, the program is in a great place for this new era of college sports. The only knock thus far on Forbes is that he hasn’t been able to make the NCAA Tournament. That can change on Saturday. Wake has fantastic metrics, they pass the eye test, and they are a fun team to watch–a top 10 win over a very good Duke team would remove any excuses the committee would have for keeping Wake Forest out of the NCAA tournament. In my mind, that makes this weekend’s game against Duke the biggest game in the Joel since the Deacs took down the 8th ranked Louisville Cardinals in 2017.

If great moments are born from great opportunity, then Saturday has the chance to become the moment we look back on and remember as the game where Wake Forest Basketball was officially back.

Pack the Joel.

Go Deacs!