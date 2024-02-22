Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Duke

Winning fixes just about everything. For all the drama, frustration, etc after the loss at Virginia, Wake Forest came back Tuesday and got more than just back on track. It made a statement, defeating Pitt by 33 and, as a result, skyrocketing up the metric rankings. The Deacs are now No. 21 in KenPom, 24 in Torvik and 27 in NET.

As of now, Torvik gives Wake Forest an 78% chance of being in the all-important top four of the ACC come conference tournament time. The Deacs’ shot at winning the ACC Tournament, and the auto bid, is 14.7%. And, most important of all, Torvik has Wake Forest’s NCAAT chances at 82.9%.

This season has been a series of ups and downs, but throughout it all, Wake Forest has stayed in the conversation. The metrics are very good, the resume needs work. The beauty of this is, the Deacs have the opportunities ahead to enhance that resume. Duke, Virginia Tech and Clemson are all potential quad-one chances.

One week out from the calendar turning to March, Wake Forest controls its own destiny. Do what you’re supposed to, and you should be dancing. It starts with Duke on Saturday. Win that, and you have to start feeling good.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6 ACC) vs Duke (21-5, 12-3 ACC)

Date: Saturday Feb. 24

Time: 2pm

Location: LJVM Coliseum; Winston-Salem, NC

Broadcast: ESPN; Mike Monaco, Chris Spatola

History

Steve Forbes has defeated Duke once as the head coach of Wake Forest, an 81-70 home win last season. The Deacs have come close to doing it again more than once, losing by two twice in Cameron Indoor in recent years.

This season, Wake Forest played a tightly-contested game with the Blue Devils in Durham, but came up short behind halves of poor shooting (in the first), lack of defensive stops (in the second) and foul trouble biting throughout.

The Metrics

Duke outranks Wake Forest in both KenPom and NET, led by a top 10 offense and No. 22 defense in KP efficiency. The Blue Devils boast a 55.2 effective field-goal percentage and are top 50 from both two and three-point range (No. 17). The offense also doesn’t turn the ball over often.

Defensively, Duke is well above average in opponent FG%, 2PT% and 3PT% while giving up very few offensive rebounds.

The Blue Devils are below NCAA average in bench minutes and above the mean in two-foul participation.

The Games

Q1: 6-2

Q2: 2-2

Q3: 8-1

Q4: 5-0

Best Win: 78-70 victory over Baylor (Dec. 20, Neutral)

Concerning Loss: 80-75 defeat to Arkansas (Nov. 29, Away)

The Lineup

In conference play, Duke has 10 players who have appeared in at least 10 games, a large number, but can also become as small as a seven-man rotation. The Blue Devils are led by a bevy of high-end recruits and stars, including Kyle Filipowski, Jeremy Roach and Jared McCain.

The Starters

G Jeremy Roach

Roach is one of Jon Scheyer’s several prized returnees, averaging 14 points in 31.4 minutes per game. The guard is a strong shooter, knocking down 47.8% of his field goals and, while not a high-volume three-point player, he’s hitting those attempts at a 46.2% clip.

Roach is a solid ball distributor as well, nearly tripling his assist-to-turnover ratio. Additionally, he’s recorded 27 steals, second-best on the team.

G Jared McCain

McCain, the lone freshman in the starting lineup, has put up the second-most shots for Duke this season, making 45.8% of them. Over half have come from the three-point line, at a 40% conversion rate.

Just 6’3”, McCain provides a lot of rebounding ability, bringing down nearly five per game. He’s averaging 13.5 points and 30 minutes per contest. In ACC play, the minutes have gone up, while the shooting has dipped a touch.

He notched 17 points for the Blue Devils in their win over Wake earlier this season.

G Tyrese Proctor

In his second season with the Blue Devils, Proctor is averaging 28.4 minutes and 10.1 points per game, along with a 43.8 FG%. Over half of his shots are threes, but he’s one of the more low-volume guards in the lineup.

Proctor leads Duke in assists, but was held scoreless against the Deacs two weeks ago. He returned to action against Miami Wednesday after missing one game, playing 23 minutes.

F Mark Mitchell

In conference play, Mitchell has been highly impactful the limited times he shoots the ball, knocking down 61.5% of his field goals and seven of his 15 three-pointers. This year, he’s averaging 14.3 points and is pulling down over seven boards per game.

He scored 23 against Wake.

C Kyle Filipowski

The ACC Preseason Player of the Year pick is having another strong season for the Blue Devils, putting up 16.9 points in 30 minutes per game. Filipowski leads the team in shots, with a 50 FG%. Additionally, he has shown the ability to take/make threes, hitting 31 of 87.

Filipowski is a bit of a liability from the free-throw line, only making 65% of his attempts. He leads the team with 8.2 rebounds per contest, but is also tops in turnovers and fouls.

The Bench Pieces

G Caleb Foster

The 6’5” freshman is averaging 26.1 minutes off the bench in conference play. Foster is a solid shooter, including from three-point range.

He’s started the past two games, but he’s mainly been a bench piece in ACC contests.

C Ryan Young

Young has played in every conference game this season, averaging 12 minutes. He’s a low-volume shooter and a decent rebounder, but can get himself into trouble with fouls and turnovers.

F Sean Stewart

Averaging seven minutes per game, Stewart has seen action in 13 of 15 ACC contests. He’s not much of a shooter, but has decent numbers with offensive rebounds.

Essex’s Take/Keys to the Game

There’s no other way to put it, this is a huge opportunity for Wake Forest. The Deacs, who are fighting to get into the tournament field, don’t necessarily have to have this win, but if they get it, the path becomes infinitely easier.

There’s no question Wake Forest will be fired up to play this game. It’s Duke, for starters, but it’s also a chance to avenge the loss in Durham from two weeks ago.

Duke is beatable, but it is still a very good basketball team. Wake Forest will need to be at its best to take them down, but the Deacs can absolutely do it. Steve Forbes’ team has not yet found a true marquee win to hang its hat on for Selection Sunday. This would be the one, and would catapult Wake Forest well into the right direction for the dance.

It’s time for the Deacons to make a move. Here’s how they get it done.

Efton Reid and Andrew Carr are must-haves

In Wake Forest’s loss to Duke in Durham, Efton Reid played just 15 minutes due to foul trouble — he had to sit with three in the first half, and picked up his fourth 30 seconds out of halftime. He later fouled out. In those 15 minutes, though, Reid was highly impactful, finding success against Kyle Filipowski on the offensive end. He was one of two Wake Forest players to finish the game with a positive plus/minus.

And there's Efton Reid's fourth on a double.



Steve Forbes not pleased. Rightfully so. — Essex Thayer (@essexthayer7) February 13, 2024

Andrew Carr mustered 28 minutes, far better than Reid, but also fouled out. These two early exits were a big factor in Mark Mitchell and Filipowski being able to go off for a combined 44 points.

In order to beat Duke, Wake Forest needs to have those two players on the court as much as possible. Defending Mitchell and Filipowski are tall tasks; Reid and Carr are the ones for the job. That’s going to necessitate hard, yet responsible defense and a commitment to limiting mistakes and unnecessary fouls.

It could’ve made the difference in Durham. It has the chance to be THE difference in Winston-Salem.

Damari Monsanto, the X-Factor

Since his return from injury, Damari Monsanto has slowly progressed back in the direction of his normal self. His lateral movement has gotten better. His defending has improved. Monsanto is even moving the ball more frequently and becoming a part of the offense with more than just his shot.

What hasn’t caught up yet is the three-point shooting. In the past four games, including Duke, Monsanto has combined for 4-19 from behind the arc, a far cry from his 40% clip last season.

It feels like he’s so close to breaking through the ceiling of his injury, though. He’s taking better shots, some are rimming out. I think it’s just a matter of time.

And, if you remember back to 2022, Wake Forest defeated a North Carolina team in the Joel that went on to nearly win the national championship. In that game, Monsanto hit three-straight triples to force a timeout and send the crowd into an absolute frenzy. Against any team, a sequence like that can do some serious damage. Perhaps that Damari comes out Saturday.

If he lights it up like he has many a time before, I like Wake’s chances.

Play within yourself

Wake Forest is at its best when its individual parts are playing within themselves. That means taking the open shots, moving the ball when the take isn’t there, playing hard-nosed defense and limiting turnovers, fouls and mistakes.

Take the performance of Cam Hildreth Tuesday. He was fantastic, taking just four shots and making three, while seeing the court and making the extra pass to the tune of a team-high five assists. Additionally, he had five rebounds, three steals and a block, while not registering a turnover in the second half.

With his injury, that’s what Wake Forest needs from Hildreth, to play his role in the game. It’s what it needs from the entire team: to play within itself. When that happens, the Deacons roll.

The shots simply have to go

Some of this is a thing that Wake Forest can control, some of it isn’t. Sometimes, a good shot won’t go, but the chances get exponentially higher when the team is taking the right ones.

The Deacs shot 28% in the first half in Durham. The three-point shooting didn’t travel east. Both must be better to defeat the Blue Devils in Winston-Salem. I just don’t see a path to winning without ramping those percentages up near a level that Wake consistently hits in the Joel.

The crowd

I’m in my fourth year covering Wake Forest athletics. I don’t think I’ve seen a home Deacons environment like the one I’m going to see Saturday. Mit Shah generously donated 10,000 tie-dye shirts, bringing “Tie-Dye Nation” back to Wake Forest.

The crowd is going to be insane. With the t-shirts, the noise and the intense hope for a big win, it is not going to be an easy house for Duke to come into.

A note: just before I pressed publish, it was announced that Saturday’s game is sold out.

Without a doubt, the crowd can have an impact. I don’t expect Duke to be thrown off its game a great deal, but it could be enough. It could also lift Wake Forest over the edge into the win column.

Prediction

Throughout the first Duke game, and in my reflections afterward, I’ve maintained one thing in my mind — that contest was eminently winnable for Wake Forest. A couple things go the other way, and I think the Deacs would’ve left Durham with a victory.

What that reinforces for me now is my confidence that Wake Forest has an open shot at taking down the Blue Devils in Winston-Salem. In the Joel, the Deacs are a different basketball team. They are, to use a word, electric. Bring that same energy, shooting, defense and overall more polished home performance on Saturday, and I think Wake Forest earns a big-time win.

At this juncture of the season, Wake Forest controls its own destiny. It’s time for the Deacs to chart their path, make a little magic and create that destiny. It’s been far too long since Wake Forest has gone to the dance. The future is now.

Wake Forest wins 83-76