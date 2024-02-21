Wake Forest avenges loss, blitzes Pitt 91-58

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A little over three weeks ago, Wake Forest saw a 10-point halftime lead disappear in Pittsburgh for a disappointing loss. That wasn’t forgotten Tuesday when the Deacons entered the locker room with a 12-point advantage. In a complete shift from that late-January defeat, Wake Forest stormed out of the gates in the second and never looked back, outscoring the Panthers 46-25 en route to a statement-making 33-point win.

“I feel like that was definitely [the case], because we had multiple games where we came out [strong] in the first half and, in the second half, we didn’t do as well,” Boopie Miller said postgame on the topic of discussing the halftime lead. “I feel like that was definitely the mindset. [Steve] Forbes said that at halftime. We just came out and fought.”

Following a 9-2 run to open the second half, Wake Forest broke through with 11-straight points to take a commanding lead, capped off by back-to-back Parker Friedrichsen and Damari Monsanto three-pointers. By that point, the lead was 28. It dipped back to as little as 21, but in the final seven minutes, the team held Pitt to just eight points, securing the astounding margin.

Miller led Wake Forest with 18 points on 7-12 shooting, his most since a 21-point effort against Syracuse in early February. Four additional Deacons joined him in double-digits — Hunter Sallis with 17, Cam Hildreth with 13, Efton Reid with 12 and Andrew Carr with 10.

Wake Forest’s shot-making was a factor throughout the evening. To go with the fast start, the team never allowed Pitt to creep back into the fold. A quarter of the way through the second half, the game was essentially decided. The Deacs shot 60.8% from the field, an even 50 from behind the arc and 95 at the free-throw line. According to the program’s sports information department, there is no evidence that the Demon Deacons have ever reached the 60-50-95 before.

In contrast, Pitt’s shooting night was an uphill battle. After hitting 36.7% from the field in the first half, the Panthers dipped to 21.9 in the second. The Panthers’ biggest scoring threat, Blake Hinson — who recorded 41 points Saturday against Louisville — could only manage 10 Tuesday.

“[Wake Forest was] terrific,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “They were prepared in every aspect of the game…their [defensive] strategy today was a little bit different from when we played them five, six games ago, when they faced guard [Hinson] the whole time. Blake got some open looks, he missed them. But they had a heck of a defensive game plan and they executed well.”

Hinson was 3-10 overall and 1-5 from deep, a testament to the defensive effort of Cam Hildreth, who drew the matchup against him for the majority of the evening.

“You gotta go to Cameron,” Forbes said when evaluating his players postgame. “Cameron, his defensive effort on Hinson, it was one of the best I’ve ever seen in a long time. Him being able to guard a guy that long, that big, that physical and do such a good job.”

It was an important step forward for the England native, who faced heavy criticism for his incorrect taking of the final shot last weekend at Virginia. When he exited the court Tuesday, he did so to a standing ovation from his teammates and coaches.

“I definitely think that just describes us all as a team, how we can bounce back and move on quickly,” Hildreth said. “That’s the blessing of being in this league, playing basketball, you’re able to get games so quickly. So we were able to get back in the gym and focus on stuff and change it.”

The standing ovation from Hildreth’s teammates spoke to more than just his defensive effort or assists. It was about moving forward. It was about the team.

“He’s the heart of the team,” Miller said of Hildreth. “He works hard every day in practice. He’s gonna guard the best players on the other team. He’s a big part of this team. And that’s the reason why we’ve been winning.”

“That’s just the type of team that we are,” Hildreth explained. “We recognize when players do well. And that’s what makes [this] a great culture and really enjoyable to be around…We’re like brothers. Doesn’t matter, whatever happens, we still believe in each other…We’re a good team, and that helps our chemistry on and off the court.”

As much as it meant something to the players, it was important for Forbes to move on. Tuesday, he noted his regret and anger at himself for commenting postgame on Hildreth’s role in the final shot at Virginia. He apologized to his player, addressed the play and the Deacs forged onward. It was about going forward, not back.

“There’s a reason why the windshield of your car is bigger than your rearview mirror, because what’s out in front of you is more important than what’s behind you,” Forbes said. “I thought they did a good job of putting that thing away from Saturday. We had a really tough film session on Sunday. We had a great practice yesterday. Today, they came out and played their tails off against a really good basketball team.”

In addition, it was simply fun to watch his team play the way it did.

“It was awesome,” Forbes said. “You don’t get those kinds of games a lot in a whole season. Nobody does. Who gets a game like that against a really good team? I mean, we’re talking about an NCAA-Tournament-level team that [had] won five in a row, seven of the last eight.

“We put them away early. And they showed tremendous fight and toughness in doing that.”

To go with his standout defense and 13 points (75% shooting), Hildreth found success in a sometimes missing part of his game, ball distribution. Several times, he found a teammate on the extra pass, opening higher-percentage shot opportunities. He tied a team-high five assists on the night.

“What Cam is really good at doing, as we know, [is] he can drive it in there,” Forbes said. “But sometimes it’s just two dribbles and a kick. I think sometimes for Cam, it’s two or three or four or five dribbles and he picks it up, and then he’s looking. Sometimes you just gotta get off it quicker… And I think we’re doing better with that. When we do that, [we’re] pretty hard to guard. I thought he did a really good job of that tonight.”

Hildeth’s passing was a microcosm of a team-wide effort to keep the ball moving. In the loss to Pitt in January, Wake Forest registered nine assists on 28 baskets. Tuesday evening, that rate jumped up to 18-on-31.

“We definitely wanted to drive the slot passes,” Miller said. “We felt like the quick pitches were going to be there. We worked on it in practice the last two days. We looked at our film [from the] last time we played those guys, and the quick pitches were there. So that’s what we did tonight.”

“We just try to be good teammates and share the ball,” Hildreth added. “When everyone touches it, everyone’s playing the right way. The ball is going to find the best shot, whoever that is on the team.”

With the momentum of a 33-point victory, a move up to No. 21 in KenPom and revenge, Wake Forest has a shot to avenge another loss from earlier in the season, and make significant noise down the stretch run toward the NCAA Tournament. Duke comes to town Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2pm on ESPN.