Game Preview: Wake Forest vs Pitt

I workshopped an idea early Monday on Twitter in regards to the losses that Wake Forest has suffered this season. In a bubble or vacuum, those defeats can be understood and rationalized. Lose by two at Virginia? Not bad. Drop close games at Pitt, NC State and Florida State? Ok.

But, what kills about these games — what makes them so hard and so frustrating — is the manner in which the Deacs have lost. Second-half collapses, fouling, turnovers, the final possession in Charlottesville and more. These games were all on the table for Wake Forest, it just let them get away.

When that happens, I can understand folks who see the sky falling. It may seem like that, but one must remember the vacuum. For every opportunity lost, the chances ahead still remain. The margin for error gets smaller and smaller, yet Wake Forest’s shot is still there.

As of now, Torvik has the Deacs’ chances of making the NCAA Tournament set at 56%. Beating Pitt doesn’t change much; it would only go up to 59. But, if Wake Forest loses, that number falls to 19. This game is high risk, low reward. It’s a challenge Wake Forest must conquer to get back on track.

Game Info

Teams: Wake Forest (16-9, 8-6 ACC), Pitt (17-8, 8-6 ACC)

Date: Tuesday Feb. 20

Time: 9pm

Location: LJVM Coliseum; Winston-Salem, NC

Broadcast: ACC Network; Mike Monaco and Randolph Childress

History

In five games against Pitt, Wake Forest has never won on the road in the Steve Forbes era. But, it has also never lost to the Panthers at home.

Last time out, the Deacs entered halftime with a 10-point lead, but were outscored 50-35 in the second half en route to a devastating loss.

That Pitt victory was the beginning of a five-game winning streak that has catapulted the team right back into the tournament conversation.

The Metrics

Pitt trails Wake Forest in each of the three major ranking metrics — 26 to 51 in KenPom, 40 to 47 in NET and 30 to 56 in Torvik.

Efficiency-wise, Pitt is a pretty balanced team, rated No. 53 in offense and 62 in defense per KP. Offensively, the Panthers are an average shooting team, ranking near the middle on two-point shots, but are a good bit better on threes (38% of their points come from behind the arc.) They are poor from the free-throw line, but create extra possessions through offensive rebounds and seldom turning the ball over (No. 19 turnover % in the nation).

On the other end, opponents tend to struggle shooting against Pitt, with a 48 effective field-goal percentage. The Panthers, though, don’t cause turnovers.

Pitt is below average in bench minutes, well below the mean in two-foul participation and just above it in D-1 experience.

The Games

Q1: 3-4

Q2: 1-2

Q3: 5-2

Q4: 8-0

Best Win: 80-76 victory over Duke (Jan. 20, Away)

Concerning Loss: 71-64 defeat to Missouri (Nov. 28, Home)

The Lineup

Ever since the beginning of conference play, Pitt has featured a strong eight-man rotation. On the top end, two players are playing over 34 minutes per contest. Six average 20 or more. The majority of the scoring tends to come from three sources, but none of the Panthers are high-percentage shooters.

The Starters

G Jaland Lowe

Lowe, a freshman out of Texas, has played in all 25 games for the Panthers this season, but didn’t crack the starting lineup until the beginning of January. Since conference play started, despite averaging just 23.7 minutes overall this season, he’s played 30.2 per game.

Though Lowe’s field-goal percentage is a few ticks under 40, he’s picked up his game since becoming a starter. In the past four contests, he’s hit double-digits, including a 20-point effort against NC State and 12 in a win at Virginia.

While most of his volume comes from two-point range, he has shown he can hit the three too, converting on 64 attempts at a 34.4% clip.

Another stat that will make coaches happy — he’s sporting an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 2:1.

G Carlton Carrington

Carrington is another productive freshman for head coach Jeff Capel, hailing from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Carrington ties a team-high in minutes per game, while having started every contest this season.

The freshman is a high-volume shooter, averaging over 10 attempts per game, while hitting his field goals at a 39% rate. Carrington profiles as a serious target from the three-point line, with over half of his shots coming from deep.

To boot, he’s a strong ball distributor, leading the team in assists by a wide margin. Carrington scored 24 against Wake in late January.

F Zack Austin

The 6’7” forward is playing 23 minutes per game, but that stat sits at 24.3 in ACC play. He’s a fine shooter at 43.1%; over half of his attempts are three-pointers, which he makes at a 28% clip.

In some ways, I see him as a three-and-D player with the three-point attempts, combined with 32 blocks. Additionally, Austin pulls down four boards per game.

A side note: Austin is a Winston-Salem native, having attended Moravian Prep before transferring to Pitt from High Point University.

F Blake Hinson

Hinson is the star of this year’s Panthers squad, averaging 19.2 points in 33 minutes for Capel. His three-point percentage is nearly as good as his overall field-goal rate, with him hitting 91 of his 212 attempts from behind the arc.

Against Duke a few weeks ago and Louisville on Saturday, Hinson was unconscious from three. And, a lot of his makes were generated by space creation. In short, the shots weren’t just wide open.

A lot of the offense creation is coming from him — his assist numbers are quite low. Additionally, he’s a liability from the free-throw line, making just 67.3% of his shots.

C Federiko Federiko

Easily one of the best names in college basketball, Fede Federiko gives Capel roughly 21 minutes per game. Though a low-volume shooter, he’s hitting over 61% of his attempts, good for five points a contest. Federiko’s presence is most felt in the paint where, despite averaging just 4.8 rebounds, nearly 50% are offensive.

The junior has started the last eight ACC games for Pitt (18 of 25 total this season).

The Depth Pieces

G Ishmael Leggett

After starting 14 games, Leggett has supported Pitt off the bench in the past 10. Despite not being a member of the starting five, he’s still averaging 27.3 minutes in conference play. Leggett is a high-volume shooter that scores about 12 points per game, and dropped 22 on Wake.

F Guillermo Diaz-Graham

Diaz Graham has started seven of 25 games for the Panthers this season, but appears to mostly be coming off the bench now. He averages 17.7 minutes, 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest, while shooting 50% from the field. Nearly half of his shots are from behind the arc.

Essex’s Take/Keys to the Game

It’s a point I’ve made to several people over the past few weeks, but especially recently — with the state of Wake Forest’s great metrics but lackluster resume, I have no idea just how much the Deacs need to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Do they need to win out? I don’t think so, but who can really be sure. 2022 certainly came as a surprise to many. I thought Wake was going dancing when I traveled up to Brooklyn. I was quite wrong.

So, with this all in mind, the reality is that Wake Forest’s margin for error is incredibly slim. In my mind, a loss to Pitt would put the Deacs on the brink. It’s put up or shut up time for Wake Forest. The Deacs need to get a whole lot of momentum going for the final six games of the ACC schedule, and this is the time to go.

I still believe Wake Forest can still make the dance, but moves need to start happening now.

Limit Blake Hinson

Hinson is hitting 43% of his shots from three-point range, which is impressive to say the least. But, for some opponents, it can feel like that percentage skyrockets. If you let him get hot, he will.

Just a few days ago, Hinson scored 41 points on 9-13 shooting from deep. A few weeks prior, he was a key cog in the Panthers’ upset of Duke in Cameron, going 7-7.

Some of Hinson’s makes are insane, there is nothing you can do about them. Others are byproducts of not covering him hard enough at the line. Wake Forest did a good job of managing him in this season’s previous meeting. It’ll likely need to do the same to win.

Assists

This is not the end-all-be-all of offense, but assist-to-bucket ratio is something we usually look at to determine the quality of play. In Wake Forest’s loss to Pitt, the Deacs posted nine assists on 28 makes. I would like to see that rate get a little bit higher through ball movement, thus creating some potential for better shot opportunities.

Shots just have to fall

To the above point, pretty simple here. Sometimes, you just need the shots to go. Wake Forest didn’t have that against Virginia on Saturday, or at a high level in the loss to the Panthers. The shot-making has been better at home, which is encouraging.

Crash the boards

Wake Forest did a really good job of rebounding against Pitt in January, pulling down 12 offensive boards and winning the overall battle by six. A similar performance would be a big boost.

Prediction

This game has me concerned, I’m not going to lie. Pitt is an incredibly hot team. The Deacs need this one. For some time, I was convinced I was going to pick the Panthers to win this game. And then, I fell back on the logic I’ve been using for some time now.

I can’t pick the Deacs to win away from home until they prove it. The same applies for losing in the Joel. Until Wake Forest proves it is vulnerable at home, I’ll stick by them. Time for the Deacs to get back on track.

Wake Forest wins 72-68